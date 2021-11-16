Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STOMP Will Be Performed at Century II Performing Arts Center This Month

pixeltracker

Performances run November 26-27, 2021.

Nov. 16, 2021 Â 
STOMP Will Be Performed at Century II Performing Arts Center This Month

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows.

The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, "If you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!" STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

STOMP's humor and fun are accessible to all audiences, from kid to grandparent! Bring the whole family.

Performances run November 26-27, 2021.

Learn more at https://americantheatreguild.com/wichita/shows/stomp/.


Related Articles View More Wichita Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Krysta Rodriguez Sings and Signs from SPRING AWAKENING
  • VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Sings 'Waving Through a Window' In Rehearsal For Tonight's Live Concert
  • VIDEO: Shoshana Bean Sings 'Back to Before' from RAGTIME In Rehearsal for The Seth Concert Series
  • VIDEO: Sneak Peek at 'Everyday I Write The Book' From PRIDE AND PREJUDICE* (*SORT OF)