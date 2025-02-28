STEEL MAGNOLIAS Comes to Theatre in the Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre in the Park (TIP) is bringing “Steel Magnolias” to the stage! This iconic Southern classic, from Feb. 28 through March 16, delivers humor, heart, and enough hairspray to make the 1980s proud.

Set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, “Steel Magnolias” celebrates friendship, resilience, and the magic of a good hairdo. Truvy (played by Sarah Montoya) and her enthusiastic new assistant, Annelle (Caity Nelson), attend to a vibrant group of women, each with their own quirks and wisdom to offer. From the town’s lovable curmudgeon, Ouiser (Peggy Mall), to the charming and quirky Clairee (Alli Irvin), and the mother-daughter duo M’Lynn (Tina Morrison) and Shelby (Julia Boyes), this play is filled with unforgettable characters who will keep you laughing through your tears.

This production marks TIP’s first straight play in over 30 years—and trust us, it’s as exciting as a new perm! Director Ile Haggins couldn’t be more thrilled to bring this classic to life.

“A classic play, such as ‘Steel Magnolias,’ possesses all the elements of a musical and then some,” says Haggins. “Great characters, beautiful costumes, amazing sets, and a compelling story. When done right, you can remove the elements of song and dance and still have storytelling that entertains and resonates long after the curtain closes. Plus, no one bursts into spontaneous song, which is sometimes refreshing.”

While the hairspray and hot rollers are important, this show’s true beauty lies in its themes of love, family, and community. “This story celebrates the strength, resiliency, and compassion of women in a way that is as relevant today as it was in the 1980s,” Haggins said. “I guarantee if you see our production, you’ll want to come back and bring your mom, sister, aunt, or BFF. And if you don’t, well, Ouiser will probably have something to say about that.”

Haggins also notes that audiences may be surprised by just how funny the show is. “People think of ‘Steel Magnolias’ and remember the tears, but they forget just how hilarious these women are. This show is proof that humor is the best coping mechanism—along with a solid can of Aqua Net.”

This powerhouse cast includes six phenomenal actresses who bring warmth, humor, and depth to their roles:

Truvy: Sarah Montoya (Lee’s Summit, MO resident)

Annelle: Caity Nelson (Lee’s Summit, MO resident)

Clairee: Alli Irvin (Kansas City, MO resident)

M’Lynn: Tina Morrison (Lee’s Summit, MO resident)

Ouiser: Peggy Mall (Overland Park resident)

Shelby: Julia Boyes (De Soto, KS resident)

Backed by a stellar Production Team—including Stage Manager Marlee Bell, Scenic Designer Ali Breckenridge, and Hair & Makeup Designer John Hollan—this show is set to be a knockout.

If you love powerful performances, witty banter, and a good cry (the cathartic kind), “Steel Magnolias” is the must-see show of the season. “It’s a show that will have you laughing one minute and reaching for tissues the next,” says Haggins. “It’s a love letter to the strength of women, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it. And let’s be real—who doesn’t want an excuse to wear their best Southern belle attire and sip sweet tea before the show?”

So, tease your hair, grab your girlfriends, and head to Theatre in the Park for a night of Southern charm, laughter, and heartfelt moments. Because just like a good hairdo, a great play never goes out of style!

