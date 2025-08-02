Review: MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING at Kechi Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After last year’s wonderful production of Cyrano de Bergerac, Kechi Playhouse is tackling another classic with William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, a comedy adapted and directed by Misty Maynard. The cast did an admirable job speaking the Bard’s language. They spoke the lines “trippingly off the tongue” as Hamlet beseeched the players in another oft produced Shakespearean play. Opening on August 1st the play runs Friday through Saturday until its August 24th closing.

Much Ado About Nothing is thought to have been written in 1598 and 1599. The play is set in Messina and revolves around two romantic pairings that emerge when a group of soldiers arrive in the town. The title's play on words references the secrets and trickery that form the backbone of the play's comedy, intrigue, and action. Misadventure is afoot.

Maynard has cast a group of intelligent actors who are up to the challenge present by the play’s language and the tomfoolery that occurs. Shannon Ciccarello is Hero, the chaste daughter of the noble Leonato, played by Sky Duncan. Shannon is lovely and believable. Sky has a real knack for playing Shakespeare. His line delivery is natural and easy to understand. He also plays an old man effectively. Erin Polewski and Joseph Ross are Beatrice and Benedick. Their playfully banter, witty teasing and chemistry make them crowd pleasers. Claudio is ably presented by Nick Dreier. Dreier’s Claudio is multifaceted; his joy, love and sorrow are real. Anthony Larkin-Valdez, playing against type, plays Don John with glee. Don John is truly evil with his twisting of the truth. You will love to hate him. Don Pedro, Prince of Aragon, and Antonio, Leonato’s brother, are played by Ben Smith and Richard Shultz. Each actor is very capable in their roles of authority, but also has captured the human side of their gentlemen. Kelsi Harris’ Margaret, Hero’s serving woman, is smart, observant and mischievous. Her interaction with the other characters helps push the plot along.

Matt Neises as Conrade and Robert Brining as Borachio are a duo to watch. They are two gentlemen in service to Don John and assist him with his deceit. Brining brings gravitas and control. Neises makes the old adage “there are no small parts” true. His Conrade has the proper bearing needed and has a good time as well. The three members of the watch steal every scene they are in. Braden Laymen’s Dogberry lives up to his name. Dogberry is a very pleasurable buffoon to watch. Mia Dennett’s Verges is a perfect match to Dogberry. Seacoal as played by Emily Redfield is at once brave, yet a coward. Redfield clearly enjoys this role making her character a joy.

Two scenes need to be singled out. They are when Beatrice and Benedick are separately fooled into believing that each is in love with the other. Polewski and Ross delight in their reactions to what they are hearing, and the actors doing the deceiving really bring the humor to the forefront.

Misty Maynard’s direction fills the stage with energy through pacing and blocking. She is in top form. Kudos! The set constructed by Richard Shultz and painted by Hanson Long and Storme Maynard suits the need to shift from one locale to another quickly. Joseph Ross’s fight and dance choreography are top notch. I was particularly delighted by the believability to the fight scenes. The cast provided their own costumes which suited their characters. Storme Maynard ably served as props master.

Next up is the radio version of Pygmalion which will run September 5th to the 28th. Go see this fresh spin on this beloved classic.

For reservations call 316-744-2152. Showtime is 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday with tickets priced at $17. The Sunday matinee, a bargain at $16, begins at 2:30 p.m. Road construction is almost completed. Be on the lookout for signs that will help you navigate your way to the theatre.

