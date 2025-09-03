Review: ADREW LLOYD WEBBER AND TIM RICE'S EVITA at Roxy's

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Run don’t walk to see Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita at Roxy’s through September 27th. Once again Rick Bumgardner and his staff have brought us a pared down version of a big stage musical that seems just as grand. This is a production that you do not want to miss. Call 316-265-4400 for reservations as soon as you can.

Having seen a previous big stage version, I was intrigued by what Roxy’s was going to offer. Gone are the large dancing/singing chorus and the large sets. J Branson’s set is a proscenium with a series of projection screens paired with historical photographs and even motion picture design by Bumgardner and Sean Jones. The diminutive stage now can be whatever locale, historic photograph, film or emotion needed. I never felt cheated, but was mesmerized by the spectacle presented. Sound (Jason Huffman), lighting (Arthur Reese), properties (Louise Brinegar), and scenic painting (Jessica Lada) provide the perfect accompaniment. Choreography by Courtney Wages is used in just the right places adding to performances. Wages is always a great addition to a production staff.

The main cast is paired down to five. Tara Shaffer, Zachary Garraway and William Green are the leads with Nilo Reynoso and Hayley Loya is featured roles. Reynoso embodies Magaldi with sex appeal, a sly smile and a gorgeous voice. Loya, a freshman at WSU, stands out as Peron’s mistress he discards to be with Eva. Both of these actors need to be in more local productions. They were also part of the choir. Shaffer, Garraway and Green are perfectly cast. William Green, a newcomer to Roxy’s, is an experienced performer/singer who has great control over his portrayal. His Peron is a respected military man, lover of the female form, powerful leader, and devoted husband to Eva. Here’s hoping we see his onstage in Wichita again. Garraway’s Che is the show’s narrator who spends a great deal of time on stage. His Che is grandiose, full of sex appeal, and provides the soul of the working/poor class of Argentinians. With a very impressive vocal range and the ability to sell the choreography, Garraway rightfully commands the audience’s attention. Shaffer can only be described as brilliant. She is Eva Peron from the moment she first steps on stage. This is a fully realized performance that shows how Eva moves from a penniless young woman eager to use men to her advantage to eventually a beloved national leader. She sings and dances with aplomb. I couldn’t take my eyes off of her.

A very talented choir is an integral part of the performance whether onstage or seated in the audience. The men and women have a full rich sound that evokes the necessary excitement and emotion. Members include Carson Manlove, Ethan Manlove, Kristen Witsman, Mason McClellan, MJ Harper, Vonda Schuster, Nicholas Amezola, Mark Shobe, and Kiera Abrienne. Their voices have a wonderful blend. They remain in character at all times and include the audience they are sitting by in the show. Simon Hill has led them and the orchestra well. The orchestra, which includes Ben Jarvis (trumpet), David Sewell (guitar), Lucas Brust (percussion) Ryan Linares (keys 3), Joy Lenau (keys 2), Darin Lee (bass) and Simon Hill (keys 1), delivers musical accompaniment that is truly a part of the emotional journey the audience is on from beginning to end.

Costumes were designed by the uber talented Chadwick Armstrong. The easily adapted costumes for the choir were clever and effective; his designs for Garraway and Green were suitable for a rebel leader and the president of Argentina. However, his many gowns for Eva are breathtakingly beautiful with all the glamour one would expect for Eva Peron. You’ll wonder how he got all of them done when each is a masterpiece.

Bravo to director Bumgardner for creating an emotional rollercoaster of a production. Everyone should be thankful that he came home to Wichita to be Roxy’s producing creative director. His choices always provide quality entertainment.

Next up is The Rocky Horror Show running from October 10 to November 15.

