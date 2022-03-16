PNC Bank Announced as New Sponsor for Touring Broadway Engagements at Music Hall & Kauffman Center

PNC Broadway in Kansas City, formerly the Kansas City Broadway Series, has announced PNC Bank as the new title sponsor for touring Broadway engagements at Music Hall and the Kauffman Center. The sponsorship will commence with the remaining shows in the 21-22 Broadway season starting with the Music Hall engagement of Mean Girls on March 15-20, 2022.

PNC Bank, National Association, is a member of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC). PNC is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

"At PNC we know that engagement in the arts enriches lives and builds stronger, more vibrant communities and we are proud to be the presenting sponsor of PNC Broadway in Kansas City," said Kyle Myers, Regional President, PNC Financial Services Group, Kansas City.

"We're thrilled to partner with PNC," said Leslie Broecker, President-Midwest, Broadway Across America. "Their support of the arts, and arts access, is so important to our community and the Series."

There are five remaining shows in the 21-22 PNC Broadway in Kansas City series:

MEAN GIRLS March 15-20, 2022 at Music Hall

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR March 29-April 3, 2022 at Kauffman Center

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN April 12-17, 2022 at Kauffman Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF May 3-8, 2022 at Music Hall

AIN'T TOO PROUD June 21-26, 2022 at Music Hall

Tickets to the PNC Broadway in Kansas City shows can be found at BroadwayInKC.com. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.