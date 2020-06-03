McPherson Opera House Prepares for Reopening

Cherokee County News Advocate has reported that McPherson Opera House is preparing for a "new normal" as it comes time to reopen their doors.

"We would be remiss to talk about Apt. 6 at this time without acknowledging the passing of its founder, Vi Lundquist, last week. Vi's contributions to the Opera House preservation project, and later to support its operation, were tremendous," said McPherson Opera House Executive Director, Diane Fallis. "As a result of Vi's efforts, Apt 6 has raised over a half a million dollars of for the Opera House."

The building remains closed for now, but they have worked to reschedule their shows and plan for opening.

The rescheduled shows include: Wichita Children's Theatre: Elephant & Piggie, to August 5; Swiss Family Robinson to Aug. 14, 15 and 16; Kentucky Derby Tea Party to Sept. 5; The Lettermen to Oct. 8; and Celtic Angels Ireland to March 24, 2021.

Tickets will carry over to the new dates.

