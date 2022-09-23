Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Kwame Alexander Comes to Crown Uptown Next Week

The event is set for September 28.

Sep. 23, 2022  
Watermark Books & Cafe in partnership with The Kansas African American Museum presents an event with Kwame Alexander, bestselling author of 36 books. Kwame's newest book is a middle-grade novel entitled The Door of No Return follows the 11-year-old Kofi Offin, and is historical fiction.

Your ticket will come with a copy of the book, The Door of No Return. You also have the option of donating the book that comes with your ticket to a student at Mead Middle School in the USD259 district for Watermark's Authors-in-Schools program.

Kwame Alexander is a poet, educator, publisher, and New York Times Bestselling author of 36 books, including SWING, BECOMING Muhammad Ali, co-authored with James Patterson, REBOUND, which was shortlisted for prestigious UK Carnegie Medal, The Caldecott Medal and Newbery Honor-winning picture book, THE UNDEFEATED, illustrated by Kadir Nelson, and his NEWBERY medal-winning middle grade novel, THE CROSSOVER. A regular contributor to NPR's Morning Edition, Kwame is the recipient of numerous awards, including The Lee Bennett Hopkins Poetry Award, The Coretta Scott King Author Honor, Three NAACP Image Award Nominations, and the 2017 Inaugural Pat Conroy Legacy Award. In 2018, he opened the Barbara E. Alexander Memorial Library and Health Clinic in Ghana, as a part of LEAP for Ghana, an international literacy program he co-founded. He is the writer and executive producer of THE CROSSOVER TV series on Disney+. The fall of 2022 will see the release of book one of a new trilogy, THE DOOR OF NO RETURN.


