JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Will Be Performed at Salina Community Theatre Throughout June
The cast stars Ethan Badders as Joseph.
Salina Community Theatre is presenting Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, running June 4-27, 2021.
One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors.Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.
Cast:
Joseph - Ethan Badders
Narrator - Megan Coberly
Jacob/Potiphar - Richard Groetzinger
Pharaoh - Spencer Wesley
Reuben - Christopher Graber
Simeon - Michael Freeland
Levi - Scott Snyder
Naphtali/Butler - Alex Engelland
Isaachar - Payton Latney
Asher - Zach Swanson
Dan/Baker - Jacob Sweet
Zebulun - Santiago Vasquez
Gad - Joshua Warner
Benjamin - Andrew Graber
Judah - Joshua Cunningham
Reuben's Wife/Potiphar's Wife - Dalana Dutton
Simeon's Wife/Apache Dancer - Claire Schmidt
Levi's Wife - Savannah Bonilla
Naphtali's Wife - Anna Gutierriez
Isaachar's Wife - Hannah Butler
Asher's Wife - Emma Kelly
Dan's Wife - Matea Gregg
Zebulun's Wife - Tara Dulohery
Gad's Wife - Kaity Geist
Benjamin's Wife - Caroline Stone
Judah's Wife - Isabella Matteucci
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://salinatheatre.com/project/joseph-and-the-amazing/.