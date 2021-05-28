JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Will Be Performed at Salina Community Theatre Throughout June

Salina Community Theatre is presenting Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, running June 4-27, 2021.

One of the most enduring shows of all time, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is a reimagining of the Biblical story of Joseph, his father Jacob, eleven brothers and the coat of many colors.

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar's wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph's solution to Egypt's famine elevates him to Pharaoh's right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

Cast:

Joseph - Ethan Badders

Narrator - Megan Coberly

Jacob/Potiphar - Richard Groetzinger

Pharaoh - Spencer Wesley

Reuben - Christopher Graber

Simeon - Michael Freeland

Levi - Scott Snyder

Naphtali/Butler - Alex Engelland

Isaachar - Payton Latney

Asher - Zach Swanson

Dan/Baker - Jacob Sweet

Zebulun - Santiago Vasquez

Gad - Joshua Warner

Benjamin - Andrew Graber

Judah - Joshua Cunningham

Reuben's Wife/Potiphar's Wife - Dalana Dutton

Simeon's Wife/Apache Dancer - Claire Schmidt

Levi's Wife - Savannah Bonilla

Naphtali's Wife - Anna Gutierriez

Isaachar's Wife - Hannah Butler

Asher's Wife - Emma Kelly

Dan's Wife - Matea Gregg

Zebulun's Wife - Tara Dulohery

Gad's Wife - Kaity Geist

Benjamin's Wife - Caroline Stone

Judah's Wife - Isabella Matteucci

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://salinatheatre.com/project/joseph-and-the-amazing/.