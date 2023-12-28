Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards

HERE'S LITTLE RICHARD: THE ARCHITECT OF ROCK AND ROLL Comes to the Forum Theatre in January

Performances are on January 13 at 8pm and 14 at 2pm.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Wichita Awards; DREAMGIRLS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Roxy's D Photo 2 2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Wichita Awards; DREAMGIRLS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Roxy's Downtown & More Lead!
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Wichita Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 3 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Wichita Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
HERE'S LITTLE RICHARD: THE ARCHITECT OF ROCK AND ROLL Comes to the Forum Theatre in Januar Photo 4 HERE'S LITTLE RICHARD: THE ARCHITECT OF ROCK AND ROLL Comes to the Forum Theatre in January

HERE'S LITTLE RICHARD: THE ARCHITECT OF ROCK AND ROLL Comes to the Forum Theatre in January

Here's Little Richard: The Architect of Rock and Roll comes to the Forum Theatre in January. Performances are on January 13 at 8pm and 14 at 2pm.

Singer and songwriter, Little Richard is a celebrated artist known for his charismatic showmanship and dynamic music. He laid the foundation for Rock ‘n Roll. He was innovative, playing all styles of music from soul and funk, rhythm and blue, to rock and hip hop.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and honored by the National Museum of African American Music for significantly changing American culture and bridging the racial divide with his music. His songs, Tutti Fruitti, Long Tall Sally and Lucille announced a new era in music.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Wichita

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Wichita Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Wichita Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Wichita Awards; DREAMGIRLS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Roxys Do Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Wichita Awards; DREAMGIRLS, THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG, Roxy's Downtown & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Forum Theatre Photo
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL at The Forum Theatre

If you have an affinity for elf culture, don’t be a cotton headed ninny muggins and miss Elf the Musical at The Forum Theatre, running through December 23rd. Endearing and twinkly, this show has everything on your holiday wish list, if smiling is your favorite.

4
Previews: ELF at The Forum Theatre Photo
Previews: ELF at The Forum Theatre

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND! A New Holiday Tradition at the Forum Theatre! Everyone’s favorite elf is back at the Forum Theatre December 7-23, to spread Christmas cheer by singing loud for all to hear in Elf the Musical!

More Hot Stories For You

HERE'S LITTLE RICHARD: THE ARCHITECT OF ROCK AND ROLL Comes to the Forum Theatre in JanuaryHERE'S LITTLE RICHARD: THE ARCHITECT OF ROCK AND ROLL Comes to the Forum Theatre in January
MATILDA Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in July 2024MATILDA Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in July 2024
Disney's FROZEN Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024Disney's FROZEN Comes to Music Theatre Wichita in 2024
9 TO 5 Comes to Music Theatre Wichita Next Summer9 TO 5 Comes to Music Theatre Wichita Next Summer

Videos

Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway Video
Watch a Montage of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Cast Unpacks Their Roles
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate Video
AMDA Students On 'A Day in the Life' of an Undergraduate
View all Videos

Wichita SHOWS
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Wichita On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (3/15-3/17)
The Odd Couple: Female Version in Wichita The Odd Couple: Female Version
Theatre Salina (1/05-1/21)
Dead Man's Cell Phone in Wichita Dead Man's Cell Phone
Theatre Lawrence (1/19-1/28)
Sense and Sensibility in Wichita Sense and Sensibility
Theatre Salina (4/05-4/21)
THE PROM: The Musical in Wichita THE PROM: The Musical
Theatre Salina (6/07-6/23)
CLUE: The Musical in Wichita CLUE: The Musical
Theatre Salina (2/02-2/18)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in Wichita Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (4/19-4/21)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Wichita Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Century II Concert Hall (1/26-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You