Here's Little Richard: The Architect of Rock and Roll comes to the Forum Theatre in January. Performances are on January 13 at 8pm and 14 at 2pm.

Singer and songwriter, Little Richard is a celebrated artist known for his charismatic showmanship and dynamic music. He laid the foundation for Rock ‘n Roll. He was innovative, playing all styles of music from soul and funk, rhythm and blue, to rock and hip hop.

He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and honored by the National Museum of African American Music for significantly changing American culture and bridging the racial divide with his music. His songs, Tutti Fruitti, Long Tall Sally and Lucille announced a new era in music.