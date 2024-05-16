Award-Winning Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Tours Kansas City

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. The Daniel Bennett Group performs a special CD release concert at the Olathe Indian Creek Library (16100 W. 135th St, Olathe, KS) on June 11 at 7pm.

Daniel Bennett is a prolific woodwind performer, specializing in saxophone, flute and clarinet. Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo, playing drums and keyboard simultaneously. The trio is rounded out by acclaimed six-string electic bassist Kevin Hailey. The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their new album, 'Mr Bennett's Mind' (Manhattan Daylight Media). The album has been lauded by critics across the world.

Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in Timeout New York, NPR, Miami Herald and the Boston Globe. The Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted 'Best New Jazz' in Hot House Magazine. Bennett is the associate director of the New York Jazz Academy in Times Square. Bennett recently played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage.

Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. For more information about this concert, call (913) 971-6850.

