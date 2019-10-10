Young Vic Taking Part Presents SHE VENTURES AND HE WINS And TWENTY TWENTY

The Young Vic today announces its plans for two major Taking Part initiatives, delivering the Taking Part core mission of creating the highest quality work for and with the local community.

YV Unpacked: She Ventures and He Wins

Young Vic Taking Part will tour the groundbreaking play She Ventures and He Wins to spaces in the local boroughs, including community venues, prisons, elderly care homes, homeless shelters and rehabilitation centres, bringing theatre to those who would not otherwise easily have access to it.

She Ventures and He Wins was written in the late 17th century by one of the earliest known female playwrights 'Ariadne', and is credited with starting the theatrical tradition of cross-dressing.

YV Unpacked: She Ventures and He Wins is directed by Sasha Milavic Davies, with musical direction and original composition by Joseph Atkins.

Full cast includes Robert Jackson, Lucy Jane Parkinson, Boadicea Ricketts, Caleb Roberts, Elexi Walker and Arthur Wilson.

The tour will conclude with a public performance run at the Young Vic, 9 - 14 December 2019, with tickets on sale today.

TWENTY TWENTY

In November 2019, Young Vic Taking Part launches TWENTY TWENTY, a year-long project to form sustained, meaningful creative relationships with three extraordinary organisations working within the Lambeth and Southwark community: Blackfriars Settlement, Certitude and Thames Reach

The result of this 12-month collaboration will be three plays commissioned around the themes of Home, Heritage & History, to be performed in late 2020.

The TWENTY TWENTY plays will be written by Jasmine Lee Jones, Nessah Muthy and Tolani Shoneye, with direction by Milli Bhatia, Jade Lewis and Audrey Sheffield, and performed by community companies from Blackfriars Settlement, Certitude and Thames Reach.

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Artistic Director of the Young Vic, said: "Theatres have long been perceived as places that people come to, that people visit. The importance of the Taking Part team, and specifically the two extraordinary projects announced today, is that they recognise that this needs to be different if everyone is to have the option of theatre in their life. The community is the engine of the enterprise, and Taking Part fulfil completely the double meaning of their name; 'Taking Part' by staging participatory theatre with our communities, but also 'Taking Part' of the Young Vic magic out of this building, and serving everyone in our community with it."





