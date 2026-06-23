YOU & IT, South Korean Musical, to Make London Debut at King's Head Theatre

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The award-winning Korean musical YOU & IT will return to London this summer, playing a limited engagement at the King's Head Theatre from August 20 through September 26, 2026.

Set in a near-future world where artificial intelligence has become an accepted part of daily life, the musical follows a grieving widower who encounters an AI created in the image of his late wife. Faced with the possibility of reconnecting with the person he lost, he must confront questions of grief, memory and what truly defines humanity.

Blending an intimate love story with contemporary questions surrounding artificial intelligence, YOU & IT has emerged as one of South Korea's most successful original musicals in recent years. The production won Best Musical at the 13th Daegu International Musical Festival (DIMF) and has continued to build an international reputation through productions in South Korea, Taiwan and the United Kingdom.

The musical became the first Korean original musical to receive a fully localized English-language production at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2024, where it earned critical acclaim and introduced new audiences to Korean musical theatre.

At a time when artificial intelligence continues to transform everyday life, YOU & IT explores the emotional and ethical implications of technology's role in human relationships. Through a contemporary score and a deeply personal narrative, the musical asks whether technology can truly recreate the people we love and what remains uniquely human in an increasingly digital world.

The London engagement arrives amid growing international interest in Korean performing arts. While Korean film, television and popular music have achieved worldwide recognition, Korean musical theatre has increasingly expanded its global footprint through original works that combine distinctive storytelling with universal themes.

Producer and EG Musical Company CEO Eunggyu Lee said in a statement, “Over the past decade, audiences around the world have embraced Korean music, film and television. We believe Korean musical theatre deserves to be part of that conversation too. You & It tells a deeply personal story, but its themes of love, grief and humanity are universal.”

Lee added, “It is incredibly meaningful for us to bring You & It back to London. From its beginnings at DIMF to performances across Korea, Taiwan, Edinburgh and now London, the journey of this musical has shown us that its story speaks to audiences everywhere.”

Stephen McGill, Founder of MCG Productions, described the musical as “beautifully written, emotionally resonant and incredibly timely,” adding that it represents the kind of international musical theatre that deserves a wider audience in the UK.

Casting and additional production details will be announced at a later date.

Creative Team

YOU & IT features a book by Seoeun Oh and Q Lee, with music and lyrics by Q Lee.

The creative team includes Executive Creative Producer Eunggyu Lee, Art Director Minje Lee, Artwork Designer Gangwon Boo, AI Tech Director Minkyoung Park and Planning & Production Producer Ara Cho.

Performance Information

YOU & IT

August 20 – September 26, 2026

King's Head Theatre

116P Upper Street

London N1 1QP

Tickets

Tickets range from £15 to £45.

For tickets and information, call the box office at 020 7226 8561 or visit the King's Head Theatre website.

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