Wretch 32, Judi Dench, and Ian McKellen Will Headline Special Events at The National Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre has announced two events this autumn celebrating the breadth and brilliance of British performance. Coinciding with the launch of Director Indhu Rubasingham's first season, these one-night-only events highlight The National Theatre's rich past, with acclaimed actors who have graced these iconic stages, whilst throwing open our doors to exciting new artists as part of the Next Chapter for The National Theatre.

Multi award-winning British rapper, singer and songwriter Wretch 32 makes his National Theatre debut, with special guests, in a reimagined live performance of his critically acclaimed album HOME? Blending raw lyricism with drama and dance, this one-off event explores Black British identity, belonging and legacy in a theatrical format that transcends genre. HOME? will be performed on Thursday 23 October at 9pm and is directed by National Theatre Associate Artist Clint Dyer.

In December, two of the greatest names in British theatre come together for a rare and unmissable evening on the Olivier stage. Judi Dench and Ian McKellen will share an intimate glimpse into their remarkable careers, in conversation with fellow actor and friend Jim Carter. The evening will explore career-defining roles on the stage and silver screen, personal stories and memories from careers that have shaped generations of theatre and film. Hosted in the Olivier theatre at 4.45pm on Friday 19 December.

National Theatre Director, Indhu Rubasingham, said, "I want The National Theatre to be a place that welcomes artists both new to the building as well as celebrate those who have a long connection with our rich history. By opening our doors to incredible artists, from Wretch 32 to acting legends Judi Dench, Ian McKellen and Jim Carter, we hope to welcome a broad spectrum of audiences to these unique one-off performances."

Wretch 32 said, "This moment for me is about more than just a show. It's a continuation of my commitment to champion the arts and highlight the power of music and performance. Being able to do this with the support of Indhu Rubasingham and in such an iconic space is both a rare opportunity and a real privilege."

Judi Dench said, "I am utterly thrilled to be joining my very good friend Ian at The National Theatre, a place that has had such an impact on both our lives and careers. It's a wonderful chance to celebrate, reminisce and possibly be a little bit naughty together! I am also delighted that Jim was brave enough to host us both, adding his warmth and good humour to the evening."

Ian McKellen said, "Judi and I first worked together nearly 60 years ago and have been firm friends ever since. Every time we meet up, I can look forward to love and laughter. And now with Jim Carter joining in, our event at the National should be exceptional. See you there."

Jim Carter said, "What an honour it is to be hosting my two friends and acting royalty in conversation at The National Theatre. To delve into the stories and memories from both of their incredible careers is a true privilege and I hope audiences will be entranced by what we discover."

Public booking opens for Wretch 32: HOME at 10am Friday 12 September and Judi Dench & Ian McKellen in conversation with Jim Carter at 10am Friday 19 September.