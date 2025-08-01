World Premiere of DR FREUD WILL SEE YOU NOW, MRS HITLER to Debut at Upstairs at the Gatehouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been announced for the world premiere of Dr Freud Will See You Now, Mrs Hitler, a new dark comedy by BAFTA Award-winning writing duo Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran.

Best known for creating Birds of a Feather, Goodnight Sweetheart, and The New Statesman, Marks and Gran bring this provocative new work to Upstairs at the Gatehouse from 4 to 28 September 2025, with a press night set for Wednesday 10 September at 7:30 p.m.

A reimagined history full of biting wit and haunting resonance, the play imagines what might have happened if a young Adolf Hitler had sought psychiatric treatment from Sigmund Freud. Originally commissioned as a radio drama for BBC Radio 4’s The Saturday Play, this new stage adaptation marks its first full-length theatrical outing.

Jonathan Tafler (The Merchant of Venice, The Crucible, The Mousetrap) stars as Freud opposite Sam Mac as Hitler, with a supporting cast that includes Nesba Crenshaw as Martha Freud, Ruby Ablett as Anna Freud, Brendan Lyle as Otto Rank, and Neil Chinneck as Carl Jung.

The production is directed by Isaac Bernier-Doyle, Artistic Director at Upstairs at the Gatehouse, and is produced by Annlouise Butt for Chromolume Productions. The creative team also features Hannah Danson (set and costume design) and Simon Jackson (lighting design).

Deeply researched and linked to the Freud Museum in Hampstead—where Freud and his family lived after escaping Vienna—the play explores the limits of therapy and the disturbing question of whether the 20th century's greatest psychoanalyst could have changed the path of history by intervening in the life of one of its most infamous figures.

Playwright Laurence Marks said, “We are both overjoyed to be giving the world premiere of our play at Upstairs at the Gatehouse Theatre, just a few miles from where Sigmund Freud spent the final year of his life. Our challenging play will test our actors as much as the writing of it challenged us. But shouldn't all theatre be a challenge?”