World Premiere of A MIRROR Comes to the Almeida Theatre

Performances run Tuesday 15 August - Saturday 23 September 2023.

By: Jun. 06, 2023

World Premiere of A MIRROR Comes to the Almeida Theatre

Jeremy Herrin directs Sam Holcroft's new play A Mirror, interrogating censorship and free speech, and featuring Jonny Lee Miller, Tanya Reynolds and Micheal Ward. The production opens on Wednesday 23 August, with previews from Tuesday 15 August, and runs until Saturday 23 September.

 

 

With great pleasure Leyla and Joel invite you to celebrate their marriage. Dress code is smart casual. Doors at 7.30pm, followed by the exchange of vows. And at the signal, the entertainment will begin.  

 

(This performance is being staged without a licence from the Ministry. We recognise the risk that each and every one of you is taking by attending, and we salute your courage.)  

 

Jonny Lee Miller (Trainspotting; Elementary), Tanya Reynolds (Sex Education; Scenes with Girls) and Micheal Ward (Empire of Light; Top Boy) feature in the world premiere of Sam Holcroft's (Rules for Living) elusive and explosive new play. Interrogating censorship, authorship and free speech, A Mirror is directed by Jeremy Herrin (Best of Enemies). 

 



