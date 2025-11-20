Winners Announced For The 5th YOUNG ENTERTAINERS IN THE COMMUNITY AWARDS 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Young Entertainers Academy Awards will announce the winners of the 5th Young Entertainers in the Community Awards following its annual ceremony at Goldsmiths University of London.

The event is partnered with Goldsmiths and sponsored by Northern School of Contemporary Dance, Music Militia Entertainment, Carol Ann Walters PR, Lorraine Hudson Talent Agent, West End performer Tosh Wanogho-Maud, and Theatre Cave. The ceremony will highlight young community performers and the schools and leaders who support them.

Hosted by young presenters Nelly and Orson, represented by Lorraine Hudson Talent Agent, the evening will include performances by past award recipients Blackfen School for Girls, Ella Burgos, Cassie Coke, and Rocco Cavaliere, Laila-Rose Berry, and Madie Fewkes. Award categories will recognize areas such as Rising Star, Young Versatile Performer, and Visionary Performing Arts Leader. Winners will be selected by a judging panel that includes The BRIT School’s Jodie Clark and Lorraine Woodley-Bitmead.

Founder Sazz Wanogho-Maud said she was “inspired” by those at the event, noting, “What a night of celebration celebrating such a wealth of young talent in the community! The Awards recognised the achievements and hard work of so many young performers in the community and those who work with them. It was amazing.”

The Awards will return for their sixth year in 2026. Sponsorship and partnership enquiries may be directed to info@yeaawards.com.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS – 5TH YOUNG ENTERTAINERS IN THE COMMUNITY AWARDS

Young Dancer in the Community sponsored by Goldsmiths University of London: Samiksha Diwakar

Rising Star in the Community sponsored by Lorraine Hudson Talent Agent: Samiksha Diwakar

Young Actor in the Community: Betsy Godden

Young Actor in Musical Theatre in the Community sponsored by Northern School of Contemporary Dance: Grace Bowden

Young Soloist in the Community sponsored by Theatre Cave: Maddie Fewkes

Young Versatile Performer in the Community sponsored by Music Militia Entertainment: Toby Gilmore

Performing Arts School of the Year sponsored by Tosh Wanogho-Maud: Magpie Dance

Visionary Performing Arts Leader of the Year sponsored by Carol Ann Walters PR: Kelli Dixon-Norrington

Performing Arts Teacher of the Year: Nikki Webb

All nominees for this year’s Awards will be invited to attend a free day of performing arts workshops hosted by Goldsmiths University of London. The event will include sessions led by the university’s Alchemy Masters, who are professional musicians and producers affiliated with the Alchemy Saturday music programme. Attendees can participate in drama, writing, and music workshops and meet current Goldsmiths students enrolled in performance-based degrees.