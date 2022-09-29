Will Mars Brings Hit Fringe Show To Pleasance London For Best Of Edinburgh Season

Star of FOX's Showtime at The Apollo, BBC's Stand-Up for Comic Relief, NBC's Trial by Laughter, Will Mars used to think his life was a joke, but he was wrong - it's more like 300.

Will's got daddy issues, mummy issues, sibling rivalries and money worries. He's got women problems, friendship problems, he's in a constant battle with his weight and his hair is leaving him too. Yet the only thing he intends to do about it is make you laugh.

For one night only, on 25th October, Will brings his acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe show - My Life in One-Liners - to the Pleasance London for their Best of Edinburgh season.

As seen on FOX's Showtime at The Apollo, BBC's Stand-Up for Comic Relief and NBC Comcast's Trial by Laughter (Season 8 Finalist), Will regularly performs across the United States and has been selected for a host of industry-favoured festivals including the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Atlanta, the Big Sky Comedy Festival in Montana and Seattle International Comedy Competition (becoming a Top 10 Finalist). Will is also a winner of the Malcolm Hardee Award.

Will's hugely successful Edinburgh Fringe run in 2022 garnered him a series of fantastic reviews, a nomination for Best Show in the Amused Moose Comedy Awards, a place in the top 5 for Dave's Joke of the Fringe and numerous appearances in The Times' Best Joke of the Fringe collection.

A recently released short film based on Will's Edinburgh Fringe show, entitled 'Now & Then', has just been nominated for Best Animated Film at the Houston Comedy Film Festival.