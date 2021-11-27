West End to Dim its Lights In Honor of Stephen Sondheim

WhatsOnStage has just reported that the West End will dim its lights in honor of late theatre legend Stephen Sondheim. Sadly, the Grammy, Oscar, and Tony award winning composer and lyricist passed away at 91 on November 26th. The tradition to dim the lights of theaters to pay respect to the greatest contributors of theatre continues with Sondheim's passing. The lights of London's West End theaters will be dimmed on November 29th at 7pm for two minutes.

When discussing the event with WhatsOnStage, Chief Executive of the Society of London Theatre and UK Theatre Julian Bird had this to say: "The theatre world is a smaller place tonight after the passing of Stephen Sondheim. His legacy of extraordinary shows and songs will live on for many generations to come - but now, we pay tribute to his outstanding contribution to our theatres and celebrate his talent."

