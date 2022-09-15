West End-Themed Bottomless Brunch to Open in London

A bottomless West End themed brunch is opening at Oche The Strand in London! Brunch will take place every Saturday (1pm-4:30pm), featuring darts, a 6 Course Sharing Menu, Live West End themed Entertainment, and more for £55 per person!

Brunch on Saturday, September 24 will feature Wendy Carr singing all your favourite musical hits!

Drinks:

Amy x Liquid Diamond - Prosecco,

Mirabeau Anne Belle Rose,

Espresso Martini, Pornstar Martini,



Food:

Oche Menu which features a selection of five sharing plates and a pizza, include spicy tuna cones, the legendary Oche slider and a decadent ending off with the chocolate from Valrhona.

For more information visit: https://www.sevenrooms.com/experiences/ochestrand/oche-b-brunch-8340799380