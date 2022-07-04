West End Theatres To Dim Lights in Honour of Peter Brook

London's West End theatres will dim their lights tonight in memory of British theatre and film director Peter Brook who has died aged 97.

Brook, who had lived in France since the early 1970s, was director of productions at the Royal Opera House From 1947 to 1950. He won many awards including Tonys, Emmys and an Olivier across his seven-decade career in the arts, and directed famous names including Sir Laurence Olivier, Sir John Gielgud and Adrian Lester.

As a tribute to him, West End theatres will dim their lights before performances for two minutes at 7pm tonight (4 July), the Society of London Theatre (SOLT) has said.

The dimming of lights is a tradition that is performed in the West End to pay tribute to those who have made substantial contributions to theatre.