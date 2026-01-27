West End Theatre to Dim Their Lights for Producer Paul Elliott

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theatres across the West End will dim their lights for two minutes at 7pm on Wednesday 28th January in remembrance of legendary producer Paul Elliott, who has sadly passed.

Society of London Theatre President Kash Bennett said:

“Paul Elliott was a major force in British theatre, producing more than 60 West End productions and hundreds of pantomimes over six decades. His work ranged from long-running commercial musicals to acclaimed dramas such as the Olivier Award-winning Stones in his Pockets.

“Through partnership with Duncan C. Weldon, and productions featuring many of the UK’s most celebrated actors, Paul helped shape the modern commercial theatre landscape at home and internationally. On behalf of SOLT & UK Theatre, I extend our sincere condolences to Paul’s family, friends, and colleagues at this sad time.”