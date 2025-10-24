 tracker
West End Star Ben Forster Releases New Cover of 'The Winner Takes It All'

The track is the first single from his brand new studio album Musicals Greatest Hits, which comes out on November 21.

By: Oct. 24, 2025
West End Star Ben Forster Releases New Cover of 'The Winner Takes It All' Image
Ben Forster, the TV star and internationally renowned vocalist known for performances in Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and Elf the Musical, has released a new single, ‘The Winner Takes It All’. It is the first single from his brand new studio album Musicals Greatest Hits, which comes out on November 21 through Westway Music. The album will also be available on CD and can be pre-ordered now here

Forster said of the track: ‘I’ve always been drawn to the honesty in this song. It’s raw, it’s heartbreaking, and it allows me to explore a different side of ‘storyteller’ beyond the roles that I’ve played on stage.’ 

The track will feature on Forster's upcoming album ‘Musicals Greatest Hits’, which was recorded with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and sees the performer reimagine some of the world’s biggest musical hits. The album serves as a tribute to the genre that has shaped his career and celebrates the magic of musical theatre.

Despite winning Superstar on TV and playing Phantom (The Phantom of the Opera) both on the West End and internationally, this is the first time his versions of these songs will be made available on record. The album will also feature a duet with fellow West End star Sydnie Christmas on the beloved classic ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ from Blood Brothers. As well as his album release, Ben is also set to tour the UK next year. Check out the dates below.

Tracklisting: 

The Winner Takes It All (Mamma Mia!)

Gethsemane (Jesus Christ Superstar)

For Good (Wicked)

Bring Him Home (Les Miserables)

From Now On (The Greatest Showman)

Tell Me It's Not True (Blood Brothers) feat. Sydnie Christmas

Losing My Mind (Follies)

You Will Be Found (Dear Evan Hansen)

If I Can't Love Her (Beauty And The Beast)

2026 Tour Dates

09 SEP            CHANDLER’S FORD Thorden Hall 

10 SEP            PETERBOROUGH New Theatre 

12 SEP            YARM The PAA

13 SEP            WHITLEY BAY The Playhouse 

16 SEP            ILKLEY Kings Hall 

18 SEP            NORWICH Theatre  

19 SEP            SPALDING SOUTH Holland Centre 

20 SEP            HERTFORD Beam

23 SEP            ESHER Theatre 

26 SEP            RINGWOOD The Barn

03 OCT           TREORCHY Park and Dare 

07 OCT           STAMFORD Corn Exchange  

08 OCT           BURNLEY Mechanics

09 OCT           SOUTHPORT The Atkinson

10 OCT           MUCH WENLOCK Edge Arts Centre 

11 OCT           SHREWSBURY The Buttermarket 

14 OCT           BARNSTABLE Queen’s Theatre 

16 OCT           EVESHAM Henrican

17 OCT           FROME Memorial Theatre 

18 OCT           BRIDGEWATER McMillan

21 OCT           DURHAM Gala Theatre 

22 OCT           BLYTH Phoenix Theatre 

23 OCT           LANCASTER Grand Theatre 

24 OCT           ULVERSTON The Coro

30 OCT           KELSO Tait Hall 

31 OCT           GLASGOW Eastwood Park 

01 NOV           ABERDEEN Tivoli Theatre

05 NOV           RUNCORN The Brindley 

06 NOV           PORT SUNLIGHT Gladstone Theatre 

07 NOV           BAKEWELL Torn Hall

08 NOV           MILLAM Beggar’s Theatre 

12 NOV           HUNSTANTON Princess Theatre

13 NOV           MARY ST EDMUNDS The Apex 

14 NOV           HARPENDEN The EMC

About Ben Forster    

Ben Forster rose to international fame after winning the TV show Superstar, which was created by Andrew Lloyd Webber to find his next Jesus. He went on to play Jesus in the smash hit global arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar alongside Melanie C and Tim Minchin. He has since become a staple of British theatre, with critically acclaimed turns in Evita, The Rocky Horror Show, and a celebrated run as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

