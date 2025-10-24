West End Star Ben Forster Releases New Cover of 'The Winner Takes It All'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ben Forster, the TV star and internationally renowned vocalist known for performances in Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera, and Elf the Musical, has released a new single, ‘The Winner Takes It All’. It is the first single from his brand new studio album Musicals Greatest Hits, which comes out on November 21 through Westway Music. The album will also be available on CD and can be pre-ordered now here.

Forster said of the track: ‘I’ve always been drawn to the honesty in this song. It’s raw, it’s heartbreaking, and it allows me to explore a different side of ‘storyteller’ beyond the roles that I’ve played on stage.’

The track will feature on Forster's upcoming album ‘Musicals Greatest Hits’, which was recorded with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and sees the performer reimagine some of the world’s biggest musical hits. The album serves as a tribute to the genre that has shaped his career and celebrates the magic of musical theatre.

Despite winning Superstar on TV and playing Phantom (The Phantom of the Opera) both on the West End and internationally, this is the first time his versions of these songs will be made available on record. The album will also feature a duet with fellow West End star Sydnie Christmas on the beloved classic ‘Tell Me It’s Not True’ from Blood Brothers. As well as his album release, Ben is also set to tour the UK next year. Check out the dates below.

Tracklisting:

The Winner Takes It All (Mamma Mia!)

Gethsemane (Jesus Christ Superstar)

For Good (Wicked)

Bring Him Home (Les Miserables)

From Now On (The Greatest Showman)

Tell Me It's Not True (Blood Brothers) feat. Sydnie Christmas

Losing My Mind (Follies)

You Will Be Found (Dear Evan Hansen)

If I Can't Love Her (Beauty And The Beast)

2026 Tour Dates

09 SEP CHANDLER’S FORD Thorden Hall

10 SEP PETERBOROUGH New Theatre

12 SEP YARM The PAA

13 SEP WHITLEY BAY The Playhouse

16 SEP ILKLEY Kings Hall

18 SEP NORWICH Theatre

19 SEP SPALDING SOUTH Holland Centre

20 SEP HERTFORD Beam

23 SEP ESHER Theatre

26 SEP RINGWOOD The Barn

03 OCT TREORCHY Park and Dare

07 OCT STAMFORD Corn Exchange

08 OCT BURNLEY Mechanics

09 OCT SOUTHPORT The Atkinson

10 OCT MUCH WENLOCK Edge Arts Centre

11 OCT SHREWSBURY The Buttermarket

14 OCT BARNSTABLE Queen’s Theatre

16 OCT EVESHAM Henrican

17 OCT FROME Memorial Theatre

18 OCT BRIDGEWATER McMillan

21 OCT DURHAM Gala Theatre

22 OCT BLYTH Phoenix Theatre

23 OCT LANCASTER Grand Theatre

24 OCT ULVERSTON The Coro

30 OCT KELSO Tait Hall

31 OCT GLASGOW Eastwood Park

01 NOV ABERDEEN Tivoli Theatre

05 NOV RUNCORN The Brindley

06 NOV PORT SUNLIGHT Gladstone Theatre

07 NOV BAKEWELL Torn Hall

08 NOV MILLAM Beggar’s Theatre

12 NOV HUNSTANTON Princess Theatre

13 NOV MARY ST EDMUNDS The Apex

14 NOV HARPENDEN The EMC

Ben Forster rose to international fame after winning the TV show Superstar, which was created by Andrew Lloyd Webber to find his next Jesus. He went on to play Jesus in the smash hit global arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar alongside Melanie C and Tim Minchin. He has since become a staple of British theatre, with critically acclaimed turns in Evita, The Rocky Horror Show, and a celebrated run as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera.