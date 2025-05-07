West End Premiere of EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to @sohoplace in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The West End premiere of Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Jeremy Herrin and Duncan MacMillan comes to @sohoplace theatre for a strictly limited run from 1 August – 27 September.

First presented by Paines Plough at Roundabout at Summerhall in 2014, this wildly popular, one-person play has delighted audiences in over 80 countries worldwide, been adapted into a highly successful HBO film and now debuts in the West End @sohoplace, performed by four exceptional actors. The season opens with Lenny Henry (August in England, Bush Theatre; Othello, Northern Broadsides) followed in date order by Jonny Donahoe (co-creator and original performer Every Brilliant Thing), Ambika Mod (One Day, Netflix; This is Going to Hurt, BBC) and Sue Perkins (The Great British Bake Off, BBC; Just a Minute, BBC Radio 4).

Every Brilliant Thing is designed by Vicki Mortimer with lighting design by Jack Knowles, sound design by Tom Gibbons and casting by Jessica Ronane CDG.

Opening nights on Thursday 7 August (Lenny Henry), Thursday 21 August (Jonny Donahoe), Wednesday 10 September (Sue Perkins) and Thursday 11 September (Ambika Mod).

You're seven years old. Mum's in hospital. Dad says she's ‘done something stupid'. She finds it hard to be happy. You start a list of everything that's brilliant about the world. Everything worth living for. You leave it on her pillow. You know she's read it because she's corrected your spelling.

A child attempts to ease their mother's depression by creating a list of all the best things in the world. Through adulthood, as the list grows, they learn the deep significance it has on their own life. Every Brilliant Thing is a comedy about the lengths we will go for those we love.

Lenny Henry said, “I am thrilled to be working with the creative geniuses Duncan MacMillan and Jeremy Herrin. Duncan's brilliant script is so touching and celebrates the importance of finding joy in the everyday - despite life's obstacles. I cannot wait to perform this important play in the intimate setting of @sohoplace.”

Jonny Donahoe said “It's actually, properly BRILLIANT to be finally bringing Every Brilliant Thing to the West End @sohoplace with Duncan, Jeremy and everyone at Second Half Productions. It's been 12 years since Duncan and I did two little scratch shows at a Shropshire poetry festival and a rural community centre; a decade since we ran off-Broadway for four and a half months; and a year since we started putting it back together at last year's Edinburgh Fringe. I am over the moon to be back performing this show that Duncan and I are so proud of, and to be joined by such an array of talent in Lenny, Sue and Ambika: it's a dream come true."

Ambika Mod said “I have loved this play since first seeing it at the Fringe as a student comedian when I was 19 years old, so it's a dream come true to now be able to bring it to the West End with the original team, as an adult actor, almost exactly 10 years later.”

Sue Perkins said “I was blown away when I read Duncan's sparkling script and I'm so excited and honoured to get the chance to perform it @sohoplace.”

Jeremy Herrin, Founding Director of Second Half Productions said, “I first encountered Every Brilliant Thing 11 years ago and it has stayed with me ever since. I am therefore thrilled that Second Half Productions together with Nica Burns and Paines Plough are bringing Duncan and Jonny's extraordinary show to the West End for the first time, and to such a beautiful theatre at Soho Place. It's an enormous privilege to be collaborating with the ever brilliant Duncan again to direct these exceptional performers - Lenny, Jonny, Ambika and Sue - who will each bring their own unique take on this moving, witty and joyful show. This is a modestly profound, genuinely uplifting piece of theatre magic that we need now, more than ever.”

Nica Burns said, “This joyful and entertaining play is perfect for our beautiful, intimate auditorium @sohoplace as we share and celebrate all the reasons to enjoy life. Each of our outstanding actors will bring their own special magic to Duncan MacMillan's funny and heart-warming writing under the direction of award-winning Jeremy Herrin. An utterly delightful evening.”

Every Brilliant Thing is produced by Second Half Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Rodeo/Tilted, and Winkler & Smalberg, in association with Nica Burns and Paines Plough.

