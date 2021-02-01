West End Musical Drive In Goes Digital on Stream.Theatre, Featuring Lucie Jones, Layton Williams, and More

From the Drive-In to your home, relive the biggest musical concert series of 2020. With 10 hours of incredible live performances from over 25 of the greatest West End stars, including Layton Williams (Everyone's Talking About Jamie), Lucie Jones (Waitress), and Alice Fearn (Come From Away), this digital series will bring five fantastic West End Musical Drive In concerts directly to you.

A different concert will be available to stream each week from Friday 19th February to Sunday 21st March via Stream.Theatre.

Additional casting includes, Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton), Shanay Holmes (The Bodyguard), Emma Hatton (Wicked), Shan Ako (Les Misérables), Sophie Evans (Wicked), Maiya Quansah Breed (Rent), Laura Pick (Wicked), Matthew Croke (Aladdin), Jon Robyns (Les Misérables), Kelly Agbowu (Waitress), Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin), Jodie Steele (Heathers) and 12 previous cast members of Six The Musical.

The first of its kind in the UK, West End Musical Drive In is a much-loved and unique series of immersive concerts, which last year provided many performers with their first live opportunity to perform during the pandemic. Thousands of fans took to their cars to support and celebrate the magic of musical theatre and now, through streaming, more people can experience these amazing events and relish in the electric festival atmosphere from the comfort of their home.

Performer and Co Producer Shanay Holmes says, There were so many fans from all over the country that were unable to attend these sell out events. We are so happy to invite you all to join us now, to experience this musical phenomenon from your homes! You'll laugh. You'll cry. And you'll have one hell of a party. It's the perfect antidote to your lockdown blues!

The full line-up is as follows:

19th, 20th & 21st February, 7pm

Running Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Layton Williams. Shan Ako, Maiya Quansah Breed and Shanay Holmes

26th, 27th & 28th February, 7pm

Running Time: 2 hours 3 minutes

Grace Mouat, Jarneia Richard-Noel, Maddie Bullyment, Courtney Bowman, Natalie May Paris, Jodie Steele, Sophie Isaacs, Victoria Mansah, Courtney Stapleton, Collete Guitart, and Shekinah 'Shaka' McFarlane

5th, 6th & 7th March, 7pm

Running Time: 1 hour 45 minutes

Alice Fearn, Laura Pick, Emma Hatton, Sophie Evans and Shanay Holmes

12th, 13th & 14th March, 7pm

Running Time: 1 hour 35 minutes

Trevor Dion Nicholas, Hiba Elchikhe, Matthew Croke and Shanay Holmes

19th, 20th & 21st March, 7pm

Running Time: 1 hour 53 minutes

Lucie Jones, Jon Robyns, Kelly Agbowu and Shanay Holmes