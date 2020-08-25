West End Musical Drive-In Announce New Dates and Lineup for September

The show will feature past and present cast members of Six the Musical.

Buckle up for an exciting September at The Drive In! Due to overwhelming public demand, West End Musical Drive-In have added another concert date featuring past and present cast members of Six The Musical on Saturday 5th September (please note, this is not a production of Six The Musical).

For the first time, Natalie Paris, Vicki Manser, Danielle Steers, Sophie Isaacs, Courtney Stapleton, Courtney Bowman, Maddie Bulleyment, Lauren Byrne, Jen Caldwell, Lauren Drew, Collette Guitart, Cherelle Jay, Cassandra Lee, Zara Macintosh, Shekinah McFarlane, Jarneia Richard-Noel, and Hana Stewart, will all perform songs from a host of different musicals in this epic celebration. The previously announced concert (12th September) sold out within 24 hours.

The high-flying magic continues into the month with Trevor Dion-Nicholas (Aladdin, Hamilton), Hiba Elchikhe (Aladdin, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Mathew Croke (Aladdin, Wicked) taking guests on a wild carpet ride on 19th September, while a trio of much-loved Elphabas, Alice Fearn, Emma Hatton and Laura Pick unite with recent-Glinda, Sophie Evans, to defy gravity on 26th September.

Partnering with critically acclaimed show Everybody's Talking About Jamie, West End Musical Drive-In are also thrilled to announce some incredibly special performances for Layton Williams' headline concert (29th August). For the first time ever, there will be more than one 'Jamie' on stage together!

Much like their West End Musical Brunch, which sell out months in advance, West End Musical Drive-In is an immersive event where the audience 'become the cast,' singing and dancing along with the West End stars who perform a mix of songs from a wide range of musicals. Widening the scope of the audience, guests can also attend the event without a car, in groups of maximum five people - just bring your camping chairs and portable radio and enjoy!

Producer Chris Steward comments, We are delighted to announce more dates and for our drive in's to continue be a success story in the doom and gloom of 2020. As always, we are celebrating musical theatre in new ways whilst providing much needed work for an incredible line up of talent, who deserve a stage and a live audience to perform to.

Tickets are priced from £65. Tickets are available here for cars and car-free options: www.westendmusicaldrivein.co.uk

