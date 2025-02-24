Wesh National Opera Chorus Vote Unanimously For Further Action Short Of Strike

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The chorus of the Welsh National Opera have voted unanimously to take further action short of strike on Thursday 27 February and Saturday 1 March, affecting shows on these dates.

Action short of strike has previously been taken by the WNO chorus across several dates and consisted of chorus members wearing #SaveOurWNO t-shirts during performances, as well as leafletting and talking to audience members about why they are taking industrial action.

This action has come about as negotiations with WNO management about cutting the size, pay and contracts of the chorus are ongoing. Although progress towards a final deal has been made around pay and full-time status, the chorus has decided to continue to stand strong against the prospect of compulsory redundancies. There are also concerns about unsustainable schedules that would affect work-life balance and caring responsibilities, but positive progress is being made.

In addition, the chorus will soon be balloted again on whether to extend the mandate for industrial action (inclusive of strike action and action short of strike) after the current mandate runs out.

On Thursday last week, the Welsh government announced a £4.4m top up to Wales' arts and culture 2025-26 budget. However, this comes after a 10.5% cut to Arts Council of Wales funding last year. While the arts and culture budget for the forthcoming year has been restored to 2023-24 levels, it takes place against a backdrop of a 40% cut in funding in real terms since 2010, which has hit the sector hard.

Wales' arts and culture budget also pales in comparison to the Scottish Government, who have increased its funding for arts and culture by £34m for 2025-26, showing a commitment to properly funding and investing in the sector.

Commenting, Equity's Wales Official Simon Curtis says: “The chorus of the Welsh National Opera have been taking part in action short of strike over several dates since September. Although negotiations are progressing, the chorus' decision to take further industrial action shows that there is much that needs protecting – from avoiding compulsory redundancies, to schedules that don't detrimentally affect their ability to care for loved ones or maintain a healthy work-life balance, in addition to guaranteeing proper levels of pay and safeguards. Removing the threat of compulsory redundancy altogether is the only guaranteed way our dispute will be resolved, thus removing the requirement for our upcoming ballot of the chorus to extend their mandate for industrial action.”

"While we welcome additional funding being made available by the Welsh government to the Arts Council of Wales, sadly the damage had already been done with the initial cut last year. By comparison to the real commitment shown by the Scottish government in their most recent announcements, this restoration by the Welsh government to 23/24 funding levels is no more than a sticking plaster over a previous cut and is in reality a further 2% cut in real terms on top of the 40% cut in real terms since 2010. Despite this announcement, Wales still has the lowest funding for arts and culture in Europe and a more sustainable longer-term strategy for funding is required as a matter of urgency."

