WICKED Confirms London Cast; Sophie Evans Returning To Play Glinda!

Wicked, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, is pleased to confirm the returning cast that will lead the award-winning production back into London's Apollo Victoria Theatre where it resumes performances on Wednesday 15 September 2021.

Joining the returning cast will be Sophie Evans, who previously played Glinda from 2017-2019, and will star opposite Laura Pick, who continues her acclaimed performance as Elphaba. Charli Baptie, who appeared in the UK & Ireland Tour, will be Standby for Glinda. Joining the ensemble are Nick Len (The King & I, London Palladium), Emmie Ray (a graduate of Bird College) and Natalie Spriggs (Thoroughly Modern Millie, UK Tour). Former ensemble cast members returning include Lauren Brooke (London), Grace Chapman (UK & International Tour), Conor Crown (London), Joseph Fletcher (London), Fraser Fraser (London), Will Lucas (London), Stacey McGuire (London, UK & International Tour) and Samantha Thomas (London).

The re-opening cast will include: Laura Pick (Elphaba), Sophie Evans* (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Charli Baptie** (Standby for Glinda), Meg Astin, Rebecca Botterill, Lauren Brooke, Grace Chapman***, Michael Colbourne, Conor Crown, Lewis Easter, Nolan Edwards, Joseph Fletcher, Fraser Fraser, Rebecca Gilliland, Lucie Horsfall, Nick Len, Will Lucas, Nicole Lupino, Stuart Maciver, Carl Man, Rhidian Marc, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Emmie Ray, Natalie Spriggs, Scott Sutcliffe, Genevieve Taylor, Samantha Thomas****, Grant Thresh, James Titchener, Libby Watts, Chiarina Woodall and Tom Woollaston. Cast subject to change.

*Maternity cover for Helen Woolf **Maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood ***Maternity cover for Maggie Lynne ****Maternity cover for Joanna Sawyer

Tickets are now on sale for all performances from Wednesday 15 September 2021 to Sunday 22 May 2022. Wicked will play Tuesday-Saturday evenings at 7.30pm with matinees on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2.30pm. Visit www.WickedTheMusical.co.uk for information and tickets.

Wicked will mark its 15th anniversary at the Apollo Victoria Theatre on Tuesday 28 September 2021.

Wicked UK Executive Producer Michael McCabe said:

"As we work towards the much-anticipated return of Wicked to the Apollo Victoria Theatre, where we resume performances on 15 September, we're pleased to welcome back so many of the cast - led by the fantastic Laura Pick as Elphaba - whose time with the show was curtailed by the shutdown of the theatre industry in March 2020, and grateful that they all agreed to extend their contracts until 30 January 2022. We then look forward to welcoming many new cast members at the beginning of February next year as part of our continuing journey towards widening access to the show, platforming diverse talent and establishing a more inclusive and respectful workplace. We are also very pleased to share the news of the appointment of Christina Alexander as Wicked's Global Director of Social Responsibility, who will be guiding us as we continue to listen and learn."

Sophie Evans (Glinda) said:

"Playing Glinda in the West End for two years was a dream come true and I am overjoyed to be given the opportunity to play this iconic role again. To be able join all of the returning cast bringing this incredible show back to London is an absolute thrill for me."

Sophie Evans (Glinda) returns to the London production having previously played 'Glinda' to huge acclaim in 2017-19. Born in Tonypandy in the Rhondda Valleys, Sophie was a finalist in the BBC's Over The Rainbow and subsequently made her West End debut, aged 17, as the Alternate 'Dorothy' in Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium in 2011 (from February-September 2012 she played the role of 'Dorothy' full-time). During this time, Sophie featured in Dare To Dream: The Sophie Evans Journey, for ITV Wales, documenting her incredible journey from Over The Rainbow to her debut at the London Palladium. She went on to play 'Erin The Goddess' in Michael Flatley's Lord of the Dance in London, on Broadway and on North American Tour, culminating in an engagement at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. She has appeared extensively in concert around the world, most recently in The Best of the West End at London's Royal Albert Hall. Earlier this year she released the album 'Chasing Rainbow's, Finding Judy' together with Lauren Samuels (her friend and fellow contestant on Over The Rainbow). She trained at ArtsEd.

Wicked has music and lyrics by the legendary composer Stephen Schwartz (whose enduringly popular musical Godspell is currently celebrating its 50th Anniversary) and is written by Winnie Holzman, creator of the landmark American television series My So-Called Life. It is based on Gregory Maguire's multi-million-copy bestseller, Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Already the 9th longest-running West End musical of all time, "the wildly popular revisionist spin on The Wizard of Oz" (Evening Standard) has been seen by over 10 million people in London alone and played almost 6000 performances. The iconic musical is the winner of over 100 major international awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award and ten theatregoer voted WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for 'Best West End Show').

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt; Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted) and is based on the novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe.

Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire is published in the UK by Headline (the book is recommended for readers aged 16+). Wicked: The Grimmerie, a behind-the-scenes look at the musical by David Cote, is published in the UK by Hyperion.

The Apollo Victoria Theatre, Wilton Road, London SW1V 1LG