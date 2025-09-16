Voila! Theatre Festival 2025 to Return to London in November

Events will run from 3rd to 23rd November.
Voila! Theatre Festival - London's biggest panlingual theatre festival - will return to the capital from 3rd to 23rd November with its largest programme to date.
Now in its twelfth year, the festival brings together artists from across the globe in a celebration of intercultural theatre. produced by The Cockpit, the festival has expanded year-on-year, continuing to grow in scope while staying true to its grassroots ethos of championing early-career, international and underrepresented artists.
With more panlingual and migrant-led performances than before, the three-week festival presents a carefully curated programme of 110 shows and events spanning 70 languages, with 450 artists, and staged across eight London venues.
The festival has long acted as a launchpad for early-career artists working in theatre, platforming their work across the capital:
Host venues are:
Barons Court Theatre, Etcetera Theatre, Theatre Deli, The Playground Theatre, The Questors Theatre, Theatro Technis, The Space Theatre, and the festival's home and producer, The Cockpit.
At a time of growing division, creative endeavours like Voila! are a vital part of the UK's cultural landscape. Based in London - the most linguistically and culturally diverse city in the country - the festival celebrates different languages, opens windows into other cultures, and spotlights world-class theatre and stories from across borders.
With a focus on programming work using as many languages as possible, Voila! Theatre Festival offers a huge range of performances from all over the world; offering performances, scratch nights, live streams, workshops, and events, with a strong focus on multilingual and migrant-led work. The programme is panlingual, multidisciplinary and fully committed to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI).
To encourage as broad an audience as possible, more than half the programme is performed bilingually (English plus another language), with surtitles for any show that is not performed in English, to ensure accessibility for all. This panlingual approach ensures that all performances are fully accessible to English-speaking audiences, and at the same time empowers non-English-speaking creatives to devise work that spotlights their native culture and stories, whilst also helping London venues connect with non-English-speaking communities, fostering social cohesion, cultural exchange and greater involvement in the arts.
A small selection of the exceptionally wide array of work on offer at each of the venues includes:
