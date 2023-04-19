Video: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Celebrates 5th Anniversary in the West End

Last night, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical celebrated five years in the West End!

Watch the celebratory video below!

The critically acclaimed production of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll at TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, the undeniable mega hit in London's West End. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, experience Tina Turner's triumphant story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration reveals the woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world-against all odds.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity. The musical includes Tina Turner's greatest hits including Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High, What's Love Got To Do With It, Nutbush City Limits, Let's Stay Together, Private Dancer and more.

In March 2023, the German production opened at the Stage Apollo Theater in Stuttgart following a successful run in Hamburg which opened in 2019. The North America tours continues following the 12 Tony Awards nominated production on Broadway and productions at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht and the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL: Original Cast Recording is also available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD http://www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.