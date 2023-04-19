Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL
Click Here for More on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Video: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Celebrates 5th Anniversary in the West End

This musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Last night, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical celebrated five years in the West End!

Watch the celebratory video below!

The critically acclaimed production of TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 in London and subsequently broke all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll at TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, the undeniable mega hit in London's West End. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, experience Tina Turner's triumphant story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration reveals the woman that dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world-against all odds.

This new musical reveals a comeback story like no other, of a woman who dared to defy the bounds of racism, sexism and ageism to become the global Queen of Rock n' Roll. TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is a celebration of resilience and an inspiration of triumph over adversity. The musical includes Tina Turner's greatest hits including Proud Mary, River Deep Mountain High, What's Love Got To Do With It, Nutbush City Limits, Let's Stay Together, Private Dancer and more.

In March 2023, the German production opened at the Stage Apollo Theater in Stuttgart following a successful run in Hamburg which opened in 2019. The North America tours continues following the 12 Tony Awards nominated production on Broadway and productions at the Beatrix Theater, Utrecht and the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid.

Produced by Stage Entertainment and Ghostlight Records and featuring the original London cast, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL: Original Cast Recording is also available worldwide on CD, both online and in stores. The CD features a 20-page booklet, which includes liner notes, synopsis, and production and studio photography. The album was recorded in February 2019 at Angel Studios and RAK Studios, produced by the show's Music Supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck and Kurt Deutsch, and co-produced by Tom Kelly. To download or stream the album, or order the CD http://www.ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/riverdeep-tinaturnermusical

Directed by Phyllida Lloyd and written by Pulitzer Prize-winner Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is choreographed by Anthony Van Laast, with set and costume designs by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck, lighting by Bruno Poet, sound by Nevin Steinberg, projection design by Jeff Sugg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp.

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.



Related Stories
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Bushnell Photo
Review: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL at The Bushnell
A jukebox musical depicting the true life story of the award-winning Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll, Tina Turner is now playing at The Bushnell through April 16th. Don't miss this incredibly moving, tour-de-force musical featuring an unforgettable cast and electrifying performances.
Saturdays Matinee Performance of TINA Is Canceled Due To Illness Photo
Saturday's Matinee Performance of TINA Is Canceled Due To Illness
Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that the Saturday matinee performance (Saturday, March 3, 2 p.m.) of TINA - The Tina Turner Musical has been canceled due to illness. Specific details on how to attend an alternate performance will be sent to affected ticket holders by email as soon.
Tim Omaji to Play Ike Turner in Australias TINA Photo
Tim Omaji to Play Ike Turner in Australia's TINA
The producers of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL have announced that the role of Ike Turner will be played by Australian triple threat and multi-platinum selling performer, Tim Omaji, when the award-winning smash hit musical premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May.
Ruva Ngwenya Will Be Australias Tina Turner in TINA at Theatre Royal Sydney Photo
Ruva Ngwenya Will Be Australia's Tina Turner in TINA at Theatre Royal Sydney
After months of speculation the producers of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL have announced that the coveted role of Tina Turner will be played by Zimbabwean Australian Ruva Ngwenya when the multi award-winning smash hit musical premieres at Theatre Royal Sydney this May.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: New Images of John McCrea and Aimee Lou Wood in CABARETPhotos: New Images of John McCrea and Aimee Lou Wood in CABARET
April 19, 2023

CABARET at the Kit Kat Club has released new production images of John McCrea as Emcee and Aimee Lou Wood as Sally Bowles. Check out the photos here!
Battersea Arts Centre Presents THE POWER (OF) FRAGILEBattersea Arts Centre Presents THE POWER (OF) FRAGILE
April 19, 2023

The Power (of) the Fragile, a duet between mother and son is an authentic narrative and performance from Mohamed Toukabri and Latifa and is part of Shubbak Festival, the UK's premier festival of contemporary Arab arts and culture. Shubbak Festival is taking place across London, key UK locations, and online throughout 23rd June – 9th July 2023.
EIGHT SONGS FOR A MAD KING Will Be Performed by Elaine Mitchener at Wigmore HallEIGHT SONGS FOR A MAD KING Will Be Performed by Elaine Mitchener at Wigmore Hall
April 19, 2023

British Afro-Caribbean experimental vocalist, movement artist and composer Elaine Mitchener will become the first woman in the UK to perform Sir Peter Maxwell Davies's 1969 music-theatre landmark Eight Songs for a Mad King during a late-night concert on Friday 26 May, 2023 at London’s Wigmore Hall.
Arcola Theatre Presents The World Premiere of POSSESSION By Sasha HailsArcola Theatre Presents The World Premiere of POSSESSION By Sasha Hails
April 19, 2023

Arcola Theatre, led by Artistic Director Mehmet Ergen and Executive Producer Leyla Nazli, has announced the world première of Sasha Hails' debut stage play, Possession, to be directed by Oscar Pearce.
Philharmonia Orchestra Appoints Sir John Eliot Gardiner as Principal Guest Conductor EmeritusPhilharmonia Orchestra Appoints Sir John Eliot Gardiner as Principal Guest Conductor Emeritus
April 19, 2023

The Philharmonia Orchestra is appointing Sir John Eliot Gardiner as Principal Guest Conductor Emeritus.
share