Video: See a Sneak Peek of First Days of Rehearsals for JUST FOR ONE DAY at The Old Vic

The show will run at The Old Vic from 26 January – 30 March 2024

By: Dec. 21, 2023

Just For One Day | Old Vic

There's just over a month until the first performance of the Live Aid musical Just For One Day – The Old Vic Theatre has released a glimpse from the very first days of rehearsals for this brand new musical, which will have its world premiere in the New Year. 

See the video below!

Featuring the songs of Bob DylanDavid Bowie, The Who, U2, Queen, The Police, Elton JohnPaul McCartney, The Pretenders, The Cars, Status Quo, Paul Weller, Sade, The Boomtown Rats, Bryan AdamsDiana Ross, Ultravox and more, this is the story of Live Aid and the people united by it.  

Political unrest, social revolution, boom and bust. In a decade of neon and noise, one moment made the world stand still and brought 1.5 billion people together – and they all have a story to tell about ‘the day rock ‘n’ roll changed the world’. 

A cast of 26 star in the world premiere of Just For One Day, a new musical written by John O’Farrell and directed by Luke Sheppard

Just For One Day will run at The Old Vic from 26 January – 30 March 2024


