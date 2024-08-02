Video: SLAVE PLAY West End Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



An all new trailer has been released for the West End production of Slave Play. Check out the video here!

At the MacGregor Plantation the Old South is alive and well. The heat in the air, the cotton fields and the power of the whip. Yet nothing is quite as it appears… or maybe it is.

The iconic, controversial, ground-breaking and most Tony Nominated play of all time comes to London. Fisayo Akinade, Kit Harington, Aaron Heffernan and Olivia Washington star alongside James Cusati-Moyer, Chalia La Tour, Annie McNamara, and Irene Sofia Lucio who reprise their roles from the original Broadway Production.

Jeremy O.Harris’s extraordinary play about race, identity and sexuality in twenty-first America directed by Robert O’Hara at the intimate Noël Coward Theatre for a strictly limited season.

Comments