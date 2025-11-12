Video: OPERATION MINCEMEAT Celebrates Remembrance Day With Post-Show Speech

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The West End cast of Operation Mincemeat recently celebrated Remembrance Day on stage with a special speech following the performance. Geri Allen, who plays Johnny Bevan and others spoke in recognition of the real people behind the show's story and all those untold

The production also offered a heartfelt thank you to all those who have bought poppies at the theatre this week.

Check out a video of the speech here!

The West End production of Operation Mincemeat recently extended at the Fortune Theatre for the 16th time. The show will now run until 30th May 2026.

In Operation Mincemeat, it's 1943, and the Allied Forces are on the ropes. Luckily, they've got a trick up their sleeve. Well, not up their sleeve, per se, but rather inside the pocket of a stolen corpse. Equal parts farce, thriller, and Ian Fleming-style spy caper (with an assist from Mr. Fleming himself), Operation Mincemeat tells the wildly improbable and hilarious true story of the covert operation that turned the tide of WWII.