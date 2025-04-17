Video: Inside Rehearsals For ROMEO & JULIET at Shakespeare's Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



'In the American West... violence is a means of power. Where does love fit in all that?' Join the cast of Romeo & Juliet in a look at rehearsals on the Globe stage, as they explore one of Shakespeare's most famous plays, transported to the exciting and dangerous world of the Wild West. Directed by Globe Associate Artistic Director Sean Holmes, Romeo and Juliet plays in The Globe Theatre from 25 April – 2 August 2025.

The cast comprises Marcus Adolphy as Lord Montague / Apothecary, Rawaed Asde as Tybalt, Roman Asde as Benvolio, Michael Elcock as Mercutio, Léa des Garets as Lady Capulet, Josh Gordon as Sampson / Cover, Colm Gormley as Lord Capulet, Niamh James as Abram / Cover, John Lightbody as Friar Lawrence, David Olaniregun as Gregory / Cover, Joe Reynolds as Paris, Jamie-Rose Monk as Nurse, Dharmesh Patel as Prince / Peter, Abdul Sessay as Romeo, and Lola Shalam as Juliet.

Romeo and Juliet is designed by Paul Wills, with music composed by Grant Olding. Phillippe Cato is Associate Director, Maisie Carter is Fight Director, Tamsin Hurtado-Clarke is Movement Director, Bethan Clark is Intimacy Director, Si Trinder is Text Consultant, and Liz Flint is Voice Coach. Romeo and Juliet was cast by Becky Paris CDG, Casting Director at Shakespeare’s Globe.

ABOUT SHAKESPEARE'S GLOBE

Shakespeare’s Globe is a world-renowned performing arts venue, cultural attraction and education centre located on the bank of the River Thames in London, UK, and is home to The Globe Theatre and Sam Wanamaker Playhouse. We celebrate Shakespeare’s transformative impact on the world by conducting a radical theatrical experiment. Inspired and informed by the unique historic playing conditions of two beautiful iconic theatres, our diverse programme of work harnesses the power of performance, cultivates intellectual curiosity and excites learning to make Shakespeare accessible for all. ‘And let us ... on your imaginary forces work.’ — Henry V, Prologue Discover more: https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/

