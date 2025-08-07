Video: Danielle Steers & Tobias Turley Perform 'Better With Time' From HOT MESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Listen to 'Better With Time' from new musical Hot Mess. This original pop musical about love, hope, and the ultimate break up comes from the creative duo behind '42 Balloons', Jack Godfrey and Ellie Coote.

The high-energy original romcom Hot Mess will run at Southwark Playhouse Elephant following its Edinburgh Festival Fringe run at Pleasance Courtyard. Created by the award-winning creative duo behind 42 Balloons, the pop musical reimagines the climate crisis as a tempestuous relationship between Earth and Humanity.

Leading the production are acclaimed West-End stars Danielle Steers (SIX The Musical, The Cher Show) and Tobias Turley (winner - ITV’s Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream). The powerhouse cast play the roles of Earth and Humanity respectively and tell a story of love, hope and the ultimate break-up.

After a billion years of bad dates, Earth’s finally found the one... Humanity. Sparks fly. Wheat is harvested. Technology flourishes. But what begins as a passionate love affair between the universe’s most iconic couple quickly descends into a Hot Mess.

Joining the team alongside 42 Balloons creative duo Ellie Coote and Jack Godfrey are Tony and Grammy nominated Paul Gatehouse (Sound Designer), Joe Beighton (Musical Supervisor and Co-orchestrator), Alexzandra Sarmiento (Movement Director), Shankho Chaudhuri (Set and Costume Designer), Ryan Joseph Stafford (Lighting Designer), Issie Osborne (Musical Director), Deirdre O'Halloran (Dramaturg), Lex Kaby (Intimacy Director), Charlie Smith (Associate Sound Designer), Caroline Mirfin (Costume Supervisor), James Ashfield (Producer), Vicky Graham for Vicky Graham Productions (Executive Producer), Finlay Carroll (Assistant Producer), Callie Barter (Stage One Trainee Producer), Emily Humphrys (Deputy Stage Manager), Christopher Ball and Emily Obasohan (Production Managers) with casting by Pearson Casting CDG.

Hot Mess is the first production from the UK’s only in-house New Musical Theatre Department at Birmingham Hippodrome to transfer to London.

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director and CEO at Birmingham Hippodrome said: We are absolutely thrilled to continue Hot Mess’s journey beyond Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a London transfer to Southwark Playhouse Elephant. Ellie and Jack have created a sharp, heartfelt romcom and with West End stars Danielle Steers and Tobias Turley at the helm, this show is guaranteed to be full of character, charm and catchy tunes.

Hot Mess is produced by Birmingham Hippodrome. It was commissioned by Vicky Graham Productions who co-produce in partnership with Aria Entertainment / TRW Production. The Principal Supporter of Hot Mess is Charles Holloway.