Video: All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club

The pair have also extended their run until Saturday 27 January 2024.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 4 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024

Cabaret Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £72
Cast
Photos
Videos

All new video footage has been released of the new cast of CABARET at the Kit Kat Club starring Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy TAYLOR AKA Self Esteem as The Emcee and Sally Bowles respectively, as the pair extend their run until Saturday 27 January 2024.

The cast also includes Nathan Ives-Moiba as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz, Jessica Kirton as Fraulein Kost/Fritzie, Wilf Scolding as Ernst Ludwig.

Nic Myers will play alternate Sally Bowles (scheduled to perform once a week).

The cast is completed by Liv Alexander as Texas, Natalie Chua as Frenchie, Laura Delany as Rosie, Taite-Elliot Drew as Hans, Damon Gould as Victor, El Haq Latief as Helga, Grant Neal as Herman/Max, Hicaro Nicolai as Lulu and Travis Ross as Bobby, alongside Rebecca Lisewski, Ela LisondraNic MyersAndy Rees, Toby Turpin and Patrick Wilden.

The prologue company is Rachel Benson, Ami Benton, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Joseph Hardy, Liz Kamille, Andrew Linnie, Aine Mcloughlin, Jack William Parry, Jazmyn Raikes, Oliver Stockley and Ena Yamaguchi.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision is by Jennifer Whyte and musical direction is by Ben Ferguson with lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director and prologue director is Jordan Fein. The prologue composer and musical director is Angus MacRae.

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.







2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: First Look at Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET Photo
Photos: First Look at Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET

All new photos have been released of Jake Shears as The Emcee and Rebecca Lucy Taylor AKA Self Esteem as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. Check out the photos here!

2
Photos: See New Images of Apatow & Park in CABARET Photo
Photos: See New Images of Apatow & Park in CABARET

See new photos of Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club!

3
Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET Photo
Video: First Look at Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park in CABARET

All new footage has been released of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club starring Maude Apatow and Mason Alexander Park. Check out the video here!

4
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Greys Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Photo
Video: CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards

An all new video has been released featuring the Emcees of London’s Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club celebrating John Kander and Joel Grey’s Tony Lifetime Achievement Awards!

From This Author - Stephi Wild

Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their RolesCharacter Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Video: The Kid Critics Learn the Power of Friendship at THE VANISHING ELEPHANTVideo: The Kid Critics Learn the Power of Friendship at THE VANISHING ELEPHANT
Video: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTCVideo: Get a First Look at POOR YELLA REDNECKS at MTC
Video: Teen Correspondent Liora Catches Up with Broadway 'Teen' JJ Niemann!Video: Teen Correspondent Liora Catches Up with Broadway 'Teen' JJ Niemann!

Videos

All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club Video
All New Footage of Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy Taylor in CABARET at the Kit Kat Club
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House Video
Watch A Spooky Tour of The Royal Opera House
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER Video
Watch the Trailer for the Royal Opera House Live's THE NUTCRACKER
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HAMILTON

Recommended For You