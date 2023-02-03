Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Victorian Ghosts Will Walk In RUDDIGORE At Wilton's Music Hall Next Month

Performances run 14th - 25th March 2023.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Victorian Ghosts Will Walk In RUDDIGORE At Wilton's Music Hall Next Month

Surreal comedy meets genuinely spooky Victorian chiller in an unmissable production of Gilbert & Sullivan's RUDDIGORE or, The Witch's Curse, at Wilton's Music Hall from 14th to 25th March 2023 - in just a few weeks' time.

Directed by Peter Benedict (Mapp & Lucia - The Musical and Terry Pratchett's Guards! Guards!), expect all the familiar G&S elements: terrific music, cheeky social satire, comic pathos and a sensational cast singing faster than you'd think humanly possible - but with a seasoning of sinister spectres.

Wilton's Music Hall with its faded Victorian grandeur lends itself to a tale of ancestral ghosts who haunt the family picture gallery, and this innovative production will provide spine-tingling moments amidst the laughs.

Take a step back in time and experience Benedict's hilariously haunting take on Gilbert and Sullivan's tenth collaboration featuring some visual and musical surprises.

A family curse means a baronet must commit a crime every day or perish. In trying to escape his fate, he encounters dancing sailors, a bunch of frustrated bridesmaids and a chorus of ghosts. What could possibly go wrong?

Don't miss this truly magical experience performed in London's oldest Victorian music hall from 14th March 2023.

Age: suitable for 12+

Full casting and creative team to be announced.

Wilton's Music Hall
Graces Alley (off Ensign Street - pedestrian only), London E1 8JB.
Closest tube stations: Tower Hill (Zone 1), Aldgate East (Zone 1), Shadwell (Zone 2). Closest rail station is Fenchurch Street.




Pentabus Launch Their Spring/Summer Season Photo
Pentabus Launch Their Spring/Summer Season
Pentabus are launching their Spring/Summer season which features one new commission, two new Digital theatre premieres, two new Writers-in-Residence and the return of Pentabus Young Writers live production with eight brilliant new plays.
THE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
THE SWEARING JAR Will Embark on UK Tour
The UK premiere of a multi-award winning Canadian play, recently made into a film, The Swearing Jar is a comedy about love, heartbreak, living with the past and accepting the future.
MYTHOS: RAGNAROK Will Embark on UK Tour This Year Photo
MYTHOS: RAGNAROK Will Embark on UK Tour This Year
Following a sell-out Edinburgh Fringe run in 2022, Mythos: Ragnarök, is embarking on its first ever UK tour in 2023.
Northern Broadsides Announces Ruth Cooke As Their New Executive Director Photo
Northern Broadsides Announces Ruth Cooke As Their New Executive Director
Northern Broadsides has announced the appointment of Ruth Cooke as their new Executive Director. Having had extensive experience of leadership within the arts, Cooke specialises in communications, audience development, and community engagement.

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Luke Thompson, Ivo van Hove & More at Rehearsals for A LITTLE LIFEPhotos: See Luke Thompson, Ivo van Hove & More at Rehearsals for A LITTLE LIFE
February 3, 2023

Go inside rehearsals for A Little Life, which will be playing at the Richmond and Harold Pinter Theatres.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE BEACH HOUSE, Coming To Park TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for THE BEACH HOUSE, Coming To Park Theatre
February 3, 2023

Get a first look at The Beach House, which will premiere at Park Theatre having been shortlisted for Liverpool Hope Playwriting Prize.
Victorian Ghosts Will Walk In RUDDIGORE At Wilton's Music Hall Next MonthVictorian Ghosts Will Walk In RUDDIGORE At Wilton's Music Hall Next Month
February 3, 2023

Surreal comedy meets genuinely spooky Victorian chiller in an unmissable production of Gilbert & Sullivan's RUDDIGORE or, The Witch's Curse, at Wilton's Music Hall from 14th to 25th March 2023 - in just a few weeks' time.
Photos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark PlayhousePhotos: First Look at SMOKE at Southwark Playhouse
February 3, 2023

All new production photos have been released for Smoke at Southwark Playhouse that opens tonight at 8pm.
NEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court TheatreNEW PLAYS: JAPAN Presented at the Royal Court Theatre
February 3, 2023

'New Plays: Japan' was presented at the Royal Court Theatre in London, U.K. from 26 to 28 January 2023.
share