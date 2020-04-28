Victoria Pendleton and Melissa Arnot Reid to Appear on COOL CONVERSATIONS WITH KENTON COOL

Double Olympic gold medallist Victoria Pendleton, CBE and Melissa Arnot Reid, the first American woman to ascend and descend Mount Everest without oxygen, have been announced as the next guests on British record holding mountaineer and adventurer Kenton Cool's live streaming show, Cool Conversations with Kenton Cool.

Cool Conversations with Kenton Cool is a weekly series where Kenton Cool interviews fellow mountaineers and adventurers, discussing their careers, anecdotes from previous expeditions, athletic achievements and motivational advice to help people through lockdown.

In Victoria Pendleton's episode, she will chat with Cool about their 2018 expedition to Everest with TV presenter Ben Fogle, where Kenton acted as their guide. They will discuss their training Nepal, the Andes and the Alps, reaching the had reached the mountain's second camp, 21,000ft (6,400 metres) above sea level, and the events that led to her ending her summit bid.

The episodes will air on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels on Thursdays at 6pm. Melissa Arnot Reid's episode will air on 30 April 2020, with Victoria Pendleton will follow the week after on 7 May 2020.

Kenton Cool, who lives in Gloucestershire, holds the British record for the most climbs to the summit of Mount Everest and, in 2013, became the first person to climb Nuptse, Everest and Lhotse in a single push without returning to base camp.

Previous episodes have featured exclusive interviews with legendary mountaineers, such as legendary Nepalese mountaineer Nirmal Purja MBE, also known as Nims Dai, and Celebrity SAS star Ant Middleton. All previous episodes of Cool Conversations with Kenton Cool can be watched on the Barn Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Cool Conversations with Kenton Cool forms part of the Barn Theatre's free live-streaming service Behind The Barn Door. The line up includes children's entertainment show Tweedy's Lost & Found, fitness show Disco Fitness with CrossFit Cirencester, virtual clinic show Live From The Clinic with Dr Dawn Harper and weekly live Q&As with Cotswold District Council leader Joe Harris and local MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown. The streaming service airs live on the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter channels.

The Barn Theatre are continually expanding their slate of programmes and the full line up and updates can be found on their website and social media platforms.

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253), which is facing a loss of £250,000 and possible permanent closure, have launched their SAVE OUR BARN via their website and social media platforms. The theatre have also released a Not Just A Theatre video campaign to highlight the initiatives that the theatre works on, alongside their theatrical productions, for the local communities.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You