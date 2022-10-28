Verbatim Play of VARDY V ROONEY Sets Date and Location For West End Performance
For one night only on 15th November at 7:30pm, theatre audiences will be able to watch the trial that gripped the nation at the Wyndham's Theatre in the West End.
For one night only on 15th November at 7:30pm, theatre audiences will be able to watch the trial that gripped the nation at the Wyndham's Theatre in the West End. Adapted from seven days of the High Court transcript by Liv Hennessy (finalist in the Paines Plough's Women's Prize for Playwriting) and directed by Lisa Spirling (Artistic Director of Theatre503), Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial will bring the dramatic legal action to life.
Tickets are on sale now from www.wagathaplay.com / Box Office 0344 482 5151.
From sting operations to sensational headlines, this verbatim production will reveal what went on behind closed doors in the case that turned social media sleuthing into high drama. Audiences will see first-hand, and in the words of Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney, how the extraordinary week in court played out.
Vardy v Rooney is a story stranger than fiction, with lurid one-liners and revelations blurring the boundaries of tabloid and court case, social media and soap opera. This unique moment in British media history captivated the country but while public debate raged, only a handful of people witnessed what happened in the trial. Now audiences can watch the intrigue and intricacies of the case live on stage in the West End.
|Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|submissions close in
More Hot Stories For You
October 27, 2022
Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, has negotiated two landmark theatre agreements, believed to be the first union agreements in the world to require sustainability standards on theatre productions.
Photos: Baz Luhrmann's STRICTLY BALLROOM Dances Into The New Theatre
October 27, 2022
Baz Luhrmann’s smash hit musical Strictly Ballroom is set to sweep Peterborough audiences off their feet when the brand-new tour, directed by the fab-u-lous Craig Revel Horwood, waltzes into the New Theatre from 28 November – 3 December. See photos from the production.
Photos: First Look at Andrew Rannells & Katie Brayben in TAMMY FAYE World Premiere
October 27, 2022
The Almeida Theatre is presenting the world premiere of Tammy Faye, a new musical from Elton John, Jake Shears and James Graham, directed by Almeida Artistic Director Rupert Goold. The cast includes Katie Brayben, Andrew Rannells and Zubin Varla. Get a first look at photos here!
Photos: See Emma Corrin & More in Rehearsals for ORLANDO at the Garrick Theatre
October 27, 2022
Orlando, Neil Bartlett’s new version of Virginia Woolf’s novel, opens at the Garrick Theatre on 5 December 2022, with previews from 25 November, and runs until 25 February 2023. Michael Grandage directs Emma Corrin in the title role. Get a first look at the cast in rehearsals here!
GARRETT MILLERICK: JUST TRYING TO HELP Comes to the Soho Theatre in November
October 27, 2022
The world's angriest optimist returns to Soho following his two sell-out critically acclaimed smash hit shows, and a brief interruption, to bring his much-lauded Edinburgh Fringe hit to London.