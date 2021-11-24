VIDEO: Watch the New Trailer for THE SHARK IS BROKEN at the Ambassadors Theatre

A brand new trailer has been released today for The Shark is Broken. As previously announced the critically acclaimed production has extended its run at the Ambassadors Theatre, due to popular demand, until 13 February 2022.

Check out the trailer below!

Co-written by Robert Shaw's son Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, this brilliantly funny play, directed by Guy Masterson, reveals the hilarious and moving behind-the-scenes drama on Steven Spielberg's blockbuster movie JAWS. Tickets are on sale at thesharkisbroken.com

Ian Shaw plays his father Robert Shaw in The Shark is Broken alongside Liam Murray Scott as Richard Dreyfuss, and Demetri Goritsas as Roy Scheider.

Martha's Vineyard, 1974: shooting on 'Jaws' has stalled. The film's lead actors - Robert Shaw, Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss - are stuck on a boat, at the mercy of foul weather and a faulty mechanical co-star. Awash with alcohol and ambition, three hammered sharks start to bare their teeth...

The Shark is Broken is written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, directed by Guy Masterson, set and costume are by Duncan Henderson, lighting is by Jon Clark, sound and music are by Adam Cork and video is by Nina Dunn. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

Hair, Wigs and Make-up is by Carole Hancock, the Associate Director is Martha Geelan, the Costume Associate is Deborah Andrews, the Associate Lighting Designer is Simisola Majekodunmi and the Fight Director is Yarit Dor.