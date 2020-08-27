VIDEO: Watch a Trailer For JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

The show plays through Sunday 27 September 2020.

The concert staging of Regent's Park Open Air Theatre's production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar is being presented through Sunday 27 September 2020 at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Watch the trailer below!

Take a look at our trailer for #JCStheConcert

a??i?? a??i?? a??i?? a??i?? a??i?? "infinitely more than a concert... a triumph and a blessing" (@whatsonstage) #BackOnStage pic.twitter.com/3Z8uysAxSK - Open Air Theatre (@OpenAirTheatre) August 26, 2020

As capacity for the 1,256 seat venue has been reduced to 390 to meet government guidance on social distancing, there will be 9 performances a week, across the 6-week run, to make the production economically viable. Therefore the roles of Jesus, Judas and Mary will be double-cast, giving audiences the opportunity to see any combination of actors as they alternate performances (a schedule will not be confirmed in advance to allow for flexibility).

Declan Bennett and Pepe Nufrio will play the role of Jesus, Tyrone Huntley and Ricardo Afonso will play the role of Judas and

Anoushka Lucas and Maimuna Memon both reprise their Open Air Theatre performances as Mary.

Also confirmed are: David Thaxton (Pilate), Shaq Taylor (Herod), Ivan de Freitas (Caiaphas), Nathan Amzi (Annas), Phil King (Peter), Cedric Neal (Simon), and Genesis Lynea, Rosa O'Reilly, Elliotte Williams-N'Dure (Soul Singers).

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You