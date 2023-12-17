Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

VIDEO: Watch a Conversation with the Year 7 Cast of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD London

The production also announced that it has extended booking through 29 September 2024.

By: Dec. 17, 2023

Watch the Year 7 Cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London come together to discuss how the first few months in the production have been, and share their experience of stepping into the shoes of the characters we know and love below!

The new cast comprises David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Polly Frame playing Ginny Potter and Ellis Rae as their son Albus Potter. Thomas Aldridge continues as Ron Weasley with Jade Ogugua playing Hermione Granger along with Taneetrah Porter as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Steve John Shepherd plays Draco Malfoy, with Harry Acklowe as his son Scorpius Malfoy. 

They are joined by Ishmail Aaron, David Annen, Nairn Archer, Darrell Brockis, Sabina Cameron, Robert Curtis, Toby De Salis, Odelia Dizel-Cubuca, Rory Fraser, Jemma Geanaus, Harry Goodson-Bevan, Jemma Gould, Kelton Hoyland, David Ijiti, Chris Jarman, Sally Jayne Hind, Emma Louise Jones, Kathryn Meisle, Ian Redford, Abigail Rosser, Clancy Ryan, Tonny Shim, Adam Slynn, Sara Stewart, Benjamin Stratton, Maia Tamrakar, Alex Tomkins, Jake Tuesley, Sam Varley, Jess Vickers, Wreh-asha Walton, Katie Wimpenny. Benedict Archer, Jonah Haas, Honor Hastings, Delilah O'Riordan, Jude Parry, Jojo Perez Hoadley and Isabella Woodman alternate two children’s roles.

Tickets for the new booking period are on sale now and remain priced from £15 per part. In addition to the access performances currently on sale, this booking period includes a Relaxed Performance on 7th June, 2024. The regular performance schedule is as follows – Monday, Tuesday and Thursday – no performance; Wednesday, Friday and Saturday 2pm Part One & 7pm Part Two; Sunday - 1pm Part One & 6pm Part Two.





