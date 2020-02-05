VIDEO: Watch WAITRESS Star David Hunter Perform A Song Written By His Son!

On Friday, 31 January, David Hunter, most recently seen playing Dr Pomatter in Waitress, played an intimate solo concert at The Other Palace Studio, London.

As part of his set, Hunter introduced the musical stylings of Rufus, his three-and-a-half-year-old son, and debuted his song "The Bear's House" in front of a live audience.

On his son's songwriting skills, Hunter told BroadwayWorld: "I've been singing silly songs at Rufus since the day he was born and, as a result, he's started singing his every thought! He's always writing songs, but my absolute favourite is 'The Bear's House' and I've started playing it at gigs. It's bonkers and brilliant, just like him. He made up the whole thing - I just added some chords underneath it."

When asked for his comment, Rufus asked, "Where are my royalties?".

Watch the video below by West End Video!

As well as a successful career in theatre, David Hunter is also an accomplished singer-songwriter. David Hunter's most recent single The Farm Song and his EP Silver Linings are available on iTunes.

Sara Bareilles, who wrote the music and lyrics for the hit musical, is currently making her West End debut, reuniting with Gavin Creel for a limited six-week run at the Adelphi Theatre, after their hugely acclaimed reception in the Broadway production. Hunter returns to the role in March 2020.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams her way out of a loveless marriage. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.





