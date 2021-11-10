Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Cherelle Williams Sing "Soon As I Get Home" From THE WIZ at Hope Mill Theatre

pixeltracker

The Wiz will run from Wednesday 24 November 2021 to Sunday 16  January 2022.

Nov. 10, 2021  

An all new video has been released of Cherelle Williams, as Dorothy, singing "Soon As I Get Home" from the Black British retelling of 'The Wiz', which plays at Hope Mill Theatre this Christmas. The video was filmed by Umbrella Rooms with orchestrations by Sean Green and music producer Ben Robbins for Umbrella Sound. Check it out below!

Following its sold-out, critically acclaimed production of 'Rent', Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre in association with Ameena Hamid Productions announces the cast for a radical new version of the 70s musical The Wiz: The Super Soul Musical "Wonderful Wizard of Oz".

The Wiz will run from Wednesday 24 November 2021 to Sunday 16 January 2022.

Directed by Matthew Xia ('Into the Woods', Royal Exchange), The Wiz is a joyous retelling of
L. Frank Baum's classic children's novel 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' reflectingcontemporary African-American culture. Its 1975 Broadway premiere production won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The cast includes Cherelle Williams as Dorothy; Tarik Frimpong, Scarecrow; Llewellyn Graham, Tin Man; Jonathan Andre, Lion; Cameron Bernard Jones, The Wiz; Anelisa Lamola, Addaperle; Bree Smith, Aunt Em & Glinda; Kofi Dennis, Lord High; Ashh Blackwood, Evillene. Ensemble: Andile Mabhena, Shayna McPherson, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Samantha Shuma, Marisha Morgan.

VIDEO: Watch Cherelle Williams Sing
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Taylor Louderman Photo
Taylor Louderman
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams

More Hot Stories For You

  • 34th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS Now Accepting Submissions
  • The Art of Banksy Pre-Sale Starts Now!
  • Colorado Ballet Will Return to Live Performances This Month With THE NUTCRACKER
  • GUYS WE F****D Announced at Stanley Hotel Concert Hall, December 30