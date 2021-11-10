VIDEO: Watch Cherelle Williams Sing

An all new video has been released of Cherelle Williams, as Dorothy, singing "Soon As I Get Home" from the Black British retelling of 'The Wiz', which plays at Hope Mill Theatre this Christmas. The video was filmed by Umbrella Rooms with orchestrations by Sean Green and music producer Ben Robbins for Umbrella Sound. Check it out below!

Following its sold-out, critically acclaimed production of 'Rent', Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre in association with Ameena Hamid Productions announces the cast for a radical new version of the 70s musical The Wiz: The Super Soul Musical "Wonderful Wizard of Oz".

The Wiz will run from Wednesday 24 November 2021 to Sunday 16 January 2022.

Directed by Matthew Xia ('Into the Woods', Royal Exchange), The Wiz is a joyous retelling of

L. Frank Baum's classic children's novel 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' reflectingcontemporary African-American culture. Its 1975 Broadway premiere production won seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The cast includes Cherelle Williams as Dorothy; Tarik Frimpong, Scarecrow; Llewellyn Graham, Tin Man; Jonathan Andre, Lion; Cameron Bernard Jones, The Wiz; Anelisa Lamola, Addaperle; Bree Smith, Aunt Em & Glinda; Kofi Dennis, Lord High; Ashh Blackwood, Evillene. Ensemble: Andile Mabhena, Shayna McPherson, Dylan Gordon-Jones, Samantha Shuma, Marisha Morgan.