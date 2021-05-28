Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Stars Come Out For HERE COME THE BOYS

Check out what Dame Darcey Bussell, fashion designer Julien Macdonald and the stars of 'Strictly Come Dancing' had to say about  the high-octane show.

May. 28, 2021  
It was a glittering star-studded opening night for dance spectacular 'Here Come the Boys' at the world famous London Palladium this week.

Check out what Dame Darcey Bussell, fashion designer Julien Macdonald and the stars of 'Strictly Come Dancing' had to say about the high-octane show:

Dance superstars Aljaž Škorjanec, Pasha Kovalev, Graziano Di Prima, Robin Windsor, along with Strictly finalist Karim Zeroual, are joined by special guest star Strictly's stunning Nadiya Bychkova.

Featuring a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures, 'Here Comes the Boys' is ready to kick off the return of live theatre in London's West End. It runs at the London Palladium until June 9.

Join Aljaž, Pasha, Graziano, Robin, Karim and Nadiya, alongside a spectacular ensemble of international dancers, in this show-stopping dance extravaganza, which promises to be the biggest party in town!

In a club setting, a live resident DJ will spin a cutting-edge soundtrack of dance-floor anthems, club classics and guilty pleasures as Aljaž, Graziano, Pasha and Robin go head-to-head in a battle of Latin, Ballroom, Commercial and Contemporary dance disciplines - with the audience judging the contest.

Learn more at thelondonpalladium.co.uk or lwtheatres.co.uk.

