Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On Streams MACBETH Starring Antony Sher

pixeltracker

The production will be available through Saturday, 18th December, 2021.

Dec. 13, 2021  

The Shows Must Go On is now streaming Macbeth, starring the late Antony Sher. The production will be available through Saturday, 18th December, 2021.

Antony Sher brought incredible energy and inspiring art to many people during his life, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest performers, stage actors, and singers in the world of theatre and beyond.

This 2003 performance of Macbeth is the acclaimed RSC production of Shakespeare's classic tragedy about tyranny and ambition, starring Antony Sher and Harriet Walter as the Scottish king and his ambitious wife, directed by Gregory Doran.

Watch the full production below!

VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On Streams MACBETH Starring Antony Sher
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Ain't Too Proud Broadway Vintage Poster Magnet
Ain't Too Proud Broadway Vintage Poster Magnet
Winter Pom Beanie
Winter Pom Beanie
Hadestown Transforming Mug
Hadestown Transforming Mug

More Hot Stories For You

  • Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce December Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite Contest
  • The MACC Presents An Evening With Smokey Robinson, January 28
  • Kahilu Theatre Will Host its 19th Annual Ukulele and Slack Key Guitar Festival This Weekend
  • Kumu Kahua Theatre and Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The Winner Of The October 2021 Go Try PlayWrite Contest