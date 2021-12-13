VIDEO: The Shows Must Go On Streams MACBETH Starring Antony Sher

The Shows Must Go On is now streaming Macbeth, starring the late Antony Sher. The production will be available through Saturday, 18th December, 2021.

Antony Sher brought incredible energy and inspiring art to many people during his life, and he will always be remembered as one of the greatest performers, stage actors, and singers in the world of theatre and beyond.

This 2003 performance of Macbeth is the acclaimed RSC production of Shakespeare's classic tragedy about tyranny and ambition, starring Antony Sher and Harriet Walter as the Scottish king and his ambitious wife, directed by Gregory Doran.

Watch the full production below!