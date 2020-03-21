VIDEO: The Company of DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL Discuss The Covid-19 Shutdown

The European premiere of Diva: Live From Hell was scheduled to take place at the Brockley Jack Theatre on 17 March, 2020.

On the evening of 16 March, following a statement from the UK Government regarding the Coronavirus epidemic, most of the UK theatre and hospitality industry shut down within hours.

West End Video was in attendance to capture promotional video for the production company. These interviews were conducted to shine a light on those affected by the sudden closures, from a grassroots fringe theatre industry perspective by freelance creatives.

To support smaller theatre productions such as this, if you bought a ticket for a show, please consider donating your ticket price back to the theatre, rather taking a refund if you can afford it. This is just one story from the closures. There are many more like this.

Watch the video below by West End Video!

As president of the drama club and star of every school show, Desmond Channing spent most of his short life in the spotlight. When rival student Evan Harris, a hotshot transfer from New York, challenges his throne, Desmond responds as any diva would: with lethal force...

Now stuck in the 'Seventh Circle', Hell's most squalid cabaret venue, Desmond is forced to relive his disturbing tale of woe. As we join him and his band for their one-millionth consecutive show, Desmond performs with a desperate vigour in the hopes that he can prove he's repented and can be freed from this eternal, campy torment!





