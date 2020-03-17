VIDEO: The Cast of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Send Love and Sing 'When You Believe'!

The West End cast of The Prince of Egypt, which was playing at London's Dominion Theatre until the shutdown in response to Covid-19, have sent a message of love to all affected by the crisis - plus a snippet of inspiring song. Watch the video below!

A message from our wonderful cast. ? Sending love to you all, wherever you are in the world. pic.twitter.com/kVUFL66leJ - The Prince of Egypt Musical (@PrinceOfEgyptUK) March 17, 2020

The Prince of Egypt opened tonight on 25 February. Featuring a cast and orchestra of almost 60 artists, the show has music and lyrics by GRAMMY® and Academy Award®-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Godspell) and a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas).

It features 10 brand new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, together with 5 of his acclaimed songs from the Dreamworks Animation film (Deliver Us, All I Ever Wanted, Through Heaven's Eyes, The Plagues and the Academy Award®-winning When You Believe).

The huge cast of 43 features Luke Brady (Moses), Liam Tamne (Ramses), Christine Allado (Tzipporah), Alexia Khadime (Miriam), Joe Dixon (Seti), Debbie Kurup (Queen Tuya), Gary Wilmot (Jethro), Mercedesz Csampai (Yocheved), Adam Pearce (Hotep), Tanisha Spring (Nefertari) and Silas Wyatt-Barke (Aaron).





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You