VIDEO: The Cast of SOUTH PACIFIC Sings a Medley at The Ivy

A brand-new video has been released of some of the cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC singing a special medley at The Ivy.

The production opens at Manchester Opera House on 16 July 2022 ahead of a season at Sadler's Wells, London from 27 July to 28 August 2022 (with a press night on 4 August 2022) followed by a limited 10-week UK and Ireland Tour visiting Dublin, Newcastle, Birmingham, Glasgow, Cardiff, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Leeds and Canterbury. Chichester's Artistic Director Daniel Evans, will once again direct Julian, Gina, Rob, Joanna and Sera as they reprise the roles they played to enormous critical and audience acclaim at Chichester Festival Theatre in the summer of 2021. www.southpacificshow.com

Rodgers & Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC stars Julian Ovenden as Emile de Becque alongside Gina Beck as Ensign Nellie Forbush, Rob Houchen as Lieutenant Joseph Cable, Joanna Ampil as Bloody Mary, Sera Maehara as Liat and Lee Ross as Luther Billis. They are joined by David Birrell as Captain George Brackett, Stephen John Davis as Commander William Harbison, Antoine Murray-Straughan as Stewpot, Charlie Waddell as Professor and Olly Christopher as Sergeant Johnson.

The cast is completed by Iroy Abesamis, Feline Andersson, Charlotte Coggin, Annabel Edwards, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Sergio Giacomelli, Ellie Jane Grant, Josh Kiernan, Matthew Maddison, Rachel Jayne Picar, Kate Playdon, George Renshaw, Pierce Rogan, Charlotte Scott, Trezel Sergeant, Nikhil Singh Rai, James Wilkinson-Jones and Eleanor Wainwright.

This powerful love story, set on a South Pacific Island during World War ll is brought thrillingly to life with a sensational cast of over thirty and a full orchestra in this epic new five-star production directed by Chichester Festival Theatre's Artistic Director Daniel Evans. SOUTH PACIFIC boasts one of Rodgers & Hammerstein's most memorable scores, and this much-loved Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical features songs such as "Some Enchanted Evening", "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair" and "Bali Ha'i".

SOUTH PACIFIC is directed by Daniel Evans, with set and costume design by Peter McKintosh, and choreography and movement direction from Ann Yee. The Musical Supervisor is Nigel Lilley, Musical Director is Cat Beveridge and new orchestration is by David Cullen, with original Broadway orchestration by Robert Russell Bennett. The lighting designer is Howard Harrison, sound designer is Paul Groothuis, video designer is Gillian Tan, additional arrangements and Happy Talk orchestration is by Theo Jamieson, casting director is Charlotte Sutton CDG and additional children's casting by Verity Naughton.