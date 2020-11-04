VIDEO: SIX's Catherine Parrs Cover 'Survivor' by Destiny's Child

Click Here for More Articles on SIX the Musical

Five of SIX The Musical's Catherine Parrs have covered Survivor by Destiny's Child! Cast members featured include Vidya Makan, Maiya Quansah-Breed, Athena Collins, Danielle Steers and Amelia Walker.

The video, posted by OfficialLondonTheatre, was directed, produced and arranged by Vidya Makan.

The song features Audio Mix by Anusha 'Switch' Matthews with additional arrangements by Heidi Maguire. Vocal parts were transcribed by Ned Wright-Smith.

Watch the full video below!

