VIDEO: Luke Bayer Performs Title Number From DIVA: LIVE FROM HELL!



A first video is today released of Luke Bayer performing the title number from "DIVA: Live From Hell!" ahead of the show's UK premiere at London's Turbine Theatre on 17 August.

Joining the already announced Joe McNeice as director, we can now reveal that musical direction will be by Catherine Benson (The Addams Family), who features in the video accompanying Bayer at the piano.

Written by Nora Brigid Monahan and Alexander Sage Oyen, "DIVA: Live From Hell!" takes place in the Seventh Circle - hell's most squalid cabaret venue - as Desmond Channing (Bayer) performs a one-person show recounting the events that led him to endure eternity under the spotlight, telling his tale of woe as punishment for his crimes.

Tickets are now on sale, with recently released cabaret tables also now available to book; allowing audiences to closely immerse themselves in the action of Desmond's downfall.

Bayer will be performing "Live From Hell!" at West End Live in Trafalgar Square this Sunday 26th June, along with another song from the show, yet to be revealed.

Tickets for "DIVA: Live From Hell!" can be purchased from theturbinetheatre.com.